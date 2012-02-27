Happiest States of 2011: The List

Sun and surf? What's not to be happy about?

A survey called the Gallup-Healthways Well-Being Index reveals which states are happiest. The index includes questions about six types of well-being, including overall evaluation of their lives, emotional health, physical health, healthy behaviors (such as whether a person smokes or exercises), and job satisfaction.

Click here to learn more about the survey and what it means. Also see 7 Things That Will Make You Happy.

Here are the 50 U.S. states in order of their well-being scores, which are out of 100 points.