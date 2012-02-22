Album: Finding Elephant Tracks in the Desert

Earliest Elephant Herd

(Image credit: © Mauricio Antón.)

A reconstruction of the Stegotetrabelodon syrticus herd that likely made the tracks in the Arabian Desert. [Read full story]

Kite Photographer

(Image credit: © Faysal Bibi.)

Nathan Craig preparing a kite for low-altitude photography of the elephant trackway site. The researchers mounted a pocket digital camera onto the kite, stitching the hundreds of pictures it took into a single large mosaic image that gave a broad overview of the site.

(Image credit: © Authors.)

Close-up of the kite aerial photomosaic with color mapping of the trackways.

Elephant Trackway

(Image credit: Biology Letters)

The footprints in the trackway (shown at left) likely came from 13 four-tusked elephant ancestors. Shown right, one of the better-preserved prints in the trackway.

Aerial Trackway

(Image credit: Biology Letters)

An aerial view of the elephant tracks, covering an area equal to nine U.S. football fields, revealed the stunning footprints.

Single Track

(Image credit: © Faysal Bibi.)

An isolated track from the herd of proboscideans in the Arabian Desert.

Tracking Elephant Tracks

(Image credit: © Mathieu Schuster.)

Researchers at the so-called Mleisa 1 trackway site in the Arabian Desert where the 7-million-year-old footprints from a four-tusked elephant ancestor were found. From left to right, Ahmed Abdalla Al-Haj (ADTCA), and co-authors, Brian Kraatz, Mark Beech, and Faysal Bibi.

Desert Fieldwork

(Image credit: © Faysal Bibi.)

From left to right, co-author Faysal Bibi collecting field data with archaeologists, Abdul Rahman Al-Nuaimi and Abdulla Al Kaabi at the elephant trackway site. [Read full story]