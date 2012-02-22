Slithery, Slimy: Images of Legless Amphibians

Doting Caecilian Mom
A doting caecilian mother coils around her eggs, which will hatch out mini-adults within two to three months. [Read full story]
Hatching Caecilians
The hatch begins: Baby caecilians have no larval stage and emerge from their eggs as mini-adults.
Don't Count Your Caecilians
A cache of caecilian eggs. The embryos develop in two to three months.
Caecilian Close-Up
A close-up of a caecilian embryo in its egg. These animals are part of a newly discovered family of legless amphibians in India.
Nesting Mom
Caecilians are creepy-looking, but they're harmless, shy creatures with little reason to ever emerge from their underground burrows. [Read full story]