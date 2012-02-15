Cuttlefish Cuties: Photos of Color-Changing Cephalopods

Can you see me?

(Image credit: Sarah Zylinski, Duke University)

A giant Australian cuttlefish blends in with its surroundings.

Sandy Cuttlefish

A Sepia offcinalis cuttlefish blends into a sandy background.

Cuttlefish Camo

A cuttlefish takes on a "blocky" camouflage pattern on a background of white circles, both complete and incomplete. When the circle fragments are scrambled, the cuttlefish takes on a camo pattern more fitting for small-scale, sandy type backgrounds.

Disruptive Camouflage

A "disruptive" camouflage pattern used by cuttlefish to blend into "chunky" backgrounds.

Pebble Pattern

A smaller-scale camouflage pattern for blending into smaller pebbles.

Rainbow Tentacles

A close-up on the color-changing cells of a giant Australian cuttlefish.

Colorful Camouflage

Cuttlefish are colorblind, but their reflective and color-changing cells can match many backgrounds in their environment.

Being Brown

A giant Australian cuttlefish takes on a brownish hue for camouflage.

Blue Around the Edges

A giant Australian cuttlefish hovers above the seafloor.