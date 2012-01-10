Trending

Gallery: Monkey Mug Shots

By Animals 

Bald Uakari

The bald uakari monkey.

(Image credit: Luis Louro, Shutterstock)

The bald uakari monkey lives in the western Amazon of Brazil and Peru.

Common Squirrel Monkey

Common squirrel monkey

(Image credit: Filip Fuxa, Shutterstock)

The common squirrel monkey lives among treetops in the Amazon Basin.

Titi Monkey

A titi monkey

(Image credit: Jarp2, Shutterstock)

A titi monkey, part of a family of species that ranges across South America.

Geoffroy's Spider Monkey

Geoffroy's Spider Monkey

(Image credit: )

At up to 20 pounds (9 kilograms), the Geoffroy's Spider Monkey is one of the largest monkeys in South and Central America. It uses its prehensile tail like a fifth limb while swinging from tree to tree.

Red Howler Monkey

Red Howler Monkey

(Image credit: Ra'id Khalil, Shutterstock)

A red howler monkey in Bolivia.

Black Howler Monkeys

Black Howler Monkeys

(Image credit: Glenda M. Powers, Shutterstock)

Two black howler monkeys sing together at a zoo.

White-Faced Capuchin

White-Faced Capuchin

(Image credit: Brian Lasenby, Shutterstock)

A white-faced capuchin monkey from Costa Rica.

Tufted Capuchins

Two tufted Capuchins

(Image credit: Helen E. Grose, Shutterstock)

A tufted capuchin, resident of the Amazon Basin, eats as another capuchin grooms him.

Baby Black-Capped Squirrel Monkey

Baby black capped squirrel monkey.

(Image credit: Gertjan Hooijer, Shutterstock)

A baby black-capped squirrel monkey hitches a ride on mama's back.

Golden Lion Tamarins

Golden Lion Tamarin

(Image credit: Eric Gevaert, Shutterstock)

The distinctive golden lion tamarin is found only in Brazil. These distinctive monkeys are endangered.

Baby Tamarin

Baby golden lion tamarin.

(Image credit: Eric Gevaert, Shutterstock)

A close-up of a baby golden lion tamarin reveals the mane that gives this species its name.