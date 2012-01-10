Gallery: Monkey Mug Shots

Bald Uakari

The bald uakari monkey lives in the western Amazon of Brazil and Peru.

Common Squirrel Monkey

The common squirrel monkey lives among treetops in the Amazon Basin.

Titi Monkey

A titi monkey, part of a family of species that ranges across South America.

Geoffroy's Spider Monkey

(Image credit: )

At up to 20 pounds (9 kilograms), the Geoffroy's Spider Monkey is one of the largest monkeys in South and Central America. It uses its prehensile tail like a fifth limb while swinging from tree to tree.

Red Howler Monkey

A red howler monkey in Bolivia.

Black Howler Monkeys

Two black howler monkeys sing together at a zoo.

White-Faced Capuchin

A white-faced capuchin monkey from Costa Rica.

Tufted Capuchins

A tufted capuchin, resident of the Amazon Basin, eats as another capuchin grooms him.

Baby Black-Capped Squirrel Monkey

A baby black-capped squirrel monkey hitches a ride on mama's back.

Golden Lion Tamarins

The distinctive golden lion tamarin is found only in Brazil. These distinctive monkeys are endangered.

Baby Tamarin

A close-up of a baby golden lion tamarin reveals the mane that gives this species its name.