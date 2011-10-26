In Images: Peculiar Halloween Pumpkins

A Cornucopia of Pumpkins

(Image credit: Siegers Seed Company)

Fall festivities are sure to include pumpkins, and with hoards of genetically engineered pumpkins and their fruit-family kin, gourds, popping up at farmers' markets across the country, there's lots to choose from. Here's a look at some of the wild and weird varieties.

Knuckle Heads

(Image credit: Siegers Seed Company)

A hideously disfiguring disease hasn't stricken these pumpkins – they've been genetically engineered to look that way. The warty pumpkins are called "Knuckle Heads" and are part of Siegers Seed Company's bumpy "Super Freak" series. Because of their large jack-o'-lantern shape, it takes at least 10 generations of cross-breeding to produce a pumpkin that's adequately covered in warts.

A Boo in the Pumpkin Patch

(Image credit: Siegers Seed Company)

This "Casper" pumpkin has a smooth, ghastly white shell that's perfect for carving jack-o'-lanterns or painting on a spooky face.

Extraterrestrial Squash

(Image credit: Siegers Seed Company)

"Cosmic Stars" are squash that have a flattened shape and scalloped edges. They get their name from their UFO flying saucer-like appearance.

Eerie Lumps & Bumps

(Image credit: Siegers Seed Company)

Some of these "Goose Bumps" pumpkins' warts have grown in green – a perfectly creepy accent for Halloween.

Goosy Gourds

(Image credit: Siegers Seed Company)

"Koshare Yellow" gourds are small and broadly striped with dark green and gold bands. Their unique spoon-like shape is reminiscent of a goose.

This One Had Too Much Cider

(Image credit: Siegers Seed Company)

Referred to as a novelty pumpkin, what makes this one unique are the red "veins" that crawl across its skin's white background. Giving the illusion that it's been stuffed chock-full has earned it the name of the "One Too Many" pumpkin.

A Warty Twist on an Old Tradition

(Image credit: Siegers Seed Company)

With their freaky textures, warty pumpkins make goofy jack-o'-lantern faces goofier and scary carved faces scarier.

Fall "Flowers"

(Image credit: Siegers Seed Company)

The yellow, green, orange and white star-shaped "Daisy" gourds have warts and a unique pattern resembling a flower at the end of their stems. Gourds are in the same family of fruit as the pumpkin.

Peanut-Patterned Pink Pumpkin

(Image credit: Siegers Seed Company)

This pink pumpkin is named "Galeuse d' Eysines," which roughly translates to "embroidered with warts from Eysines," a city in the southwest of France. Covered in beige bumps that resemble peanuts, it also makes for a pretty frightening fall decoration.

Winged Gourds

(Image credit: Siegers Seed Company)

Some varieties of the goose-like "Koshare Yellow" gourds have ribbed tips, fittingly called wings, sticking out around their bodies.