The Grand Canyon in Pictures

Grand Rainbow
Rainbow in the Grand Canyon as seen from near Mather Point on the South Rim.
Large Lazy Clouds
Panoramic view of the Grand Canyon from Pima Point on the West Rim Drive.
Eroded Red Rock
Looking north across the Grand Canyon at the North Rim.
Rolling Clouds at Dusk
Winter sunset from Pima Point on the Hermit or West Rim Drive.
The Park s Blue Side
View west from Desert View Point.
Green River, Red Gorge
View of Unkar Delta from the Escalante Route.
Time is a River
Looking north up Marble Canyon at the confluence of the Colorado and Little Colorado rivers.
Serated Ridges
View looking north-east from Yavapai Observation Station.
Break in the Clouds
View west across Grand Canyon National Park at sunset from Desert View Point.
Peaks and Valleys
Zoroaster and Brama temples as seen from Mormon Flats on the South Kaibab Trail.
A Thin Blanket
Winter scene in Grand Canyon National Park as seen from the South Rim Village.