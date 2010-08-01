The Grand Canyon in Pictures

Grand Rainbow

(Image credit: National Park Service)

Rainbow in the Grand Canyon as seen from near Mather Point on the South Rim.

Large Lazy Clouds

(Image credit: National Park Service)

Panoramic view of the Grand Canyon from Pima Point on the West Rim Drive.

Eroded Red Rock

(Image credit: National Park Service)

Looking north across the Grand Canyon at the North Rim.

Rolling Clouds at Dusk

(Image credit: National Park Service)

Winter sunset from Pima Point on the Hermit or West Rim Drive.

The Park s Blue Side

(Image credit: Mark Lellouch/National Park Service)

View west from Desert View Point.

Green River, Red Gorge

(Image credit: Michael Anderson/National Park Service)

View of Unkar Delta from the Escalante Route.

Time is a River

(Image credit: Mark Lellouch/National Park Service)

Looking north up Marble Canyon at the confluence of the Colorado and Little Colorado rivers.

Serated Ridges

(Image credit: National Park Service)

View looking north-east from Yavapai Observation Station.

Break in the Clouds

(Image credit: Mike Quinn/National Park Service)

View west across Grand Canyon National Park at sunset from Desert View Point.

Peaks and Valleys

(Image credit: National Park Service)

Zoroaster and Brama temples as seen from Mormon Flats on the South Kaibab Trail.

A Thin Blanket

(Image credit: National Park Service)

Winter scene in Grand Canyon National Park as seen from the South Rim Village.