Weighted Blankets: Harmless for Adults, Potentially Dangerous for Kids

Weighted blankets, once a tool of therapists and psychiatry clinics, have gone mainstream.

Dozens of companies now sell the blankets, which weigh as much as 25 lbs. (11 kilograms), typically for between $150 and $300. The blankets are touted as relaxation aids and anti-anxiety tools, sometimes a little too readily; Kickstarter recently asked the makers of the "Gravity Blanket" to tone down the language used to advertise this blanket on the site.

The makers' original wording had claimed that the Gravity Blanket could treat ailments ranging from insomnia to obsessive-compulsive disorder and anxiety, Stat News reported. But Kickstarter, a crowdfunding site, prohibits users from touting their products as cures or treatments for medical conditions.

Weighted blankets have a long history of use in a type of occupational therapy called sensory integration therapy. This treatment is sometimes used to help people with autism or other disorders to focus on sensory experiences, which experts say may boost these individuals' ability to regulate their emotions and behavior. Weighted blankets are one tool therapists use to provide "deep-touch pressure," said Teresa May-Benson, an occupational therapist with the nonprofit Spiral Foundation in Newton, Massachusetts.

"It's very much based in deep pressure helping to calm that arousal level in the system and to help with self-regulation," May-Benson told Live Science.

The idea behind deep-pressure touch is that the sensation stimulates the release of serotonin and dopamine, two neurotransmitters that tend to nudge the nervous system to a more relaxed state. Some research suggests that some forms of touch, particularly slow and gentle touch, can stimulate portions of the limbic system, the brain's network for processing emotion and fear. Many people with sensory-processing disorders are hypersensitive to touch, May-Benson said, and deep pressure can help desensitize and calm them. [25 Scientific Tips for Raising Happy Kids]

But it's a little less clear whether weighted blankets do much on their own, removed from their therapeutic context. The studies done so far on weighted blankets and other deep-pressure tools like weighted vests have been small, and have often lacked aspects that are included in rigorous studies, like a control group. Some of the research has suggested these blankets do affect people's emotions or behaviors, but other studies have shown no effect. Some studies have hinted that deep pressure may make a difference only for people who are especially high in anxiety or arousal. This raises questions about whether weighted blankets — often marketed to typically developing, psychologically healthy people — hold any benefits for their target market.

Of course, some people find a lot of pressure comfortable, while others can't imagine going to sleep under 20 lbs. of fabric weighted down by sewed-in beads. Scientific studies aren't likely to change anyone's mind about whether he or she personally enjoys snuggling with a weighted blanket.

Weighted blankets are harmless when they are used for teens or adults, May-Benson said. But it should be noted that two deaths have been linked to the misuse of weighted blankets: one of a 9-year-old boy with autism in Quebec who had been rolled up in a heavy blanket, and one of a seven-month-old baby.

Beyond the blankets' safety, there is still reason for skepticism about some of the marketing around the blankets' capacity to help people sleep. For example, in a 2014 study published in the journal Pediatrics, researchers tested using weighted blankets to help kids with autism who had problems sleeping. The researchers used a rigorous approach, even engineering their own "placebo" blanket containing light plastic beads to mimic the texture of the weighted blankets, which were filled with steel beads. The researchers measured how long it took the kids in the study to fall asleep, how much they woke during the night and how long they slept in total. The researchers relied both on reports by parents and on activity monitors that tracked the children overnight.

"We found nothing," said Dr. Paul Gringras, the head of the Children's Sleep Medicine Unit at the Evelina London Children's Hospital, who led the study. "We found no difference. It was kind of disappointing."

Children with autism are especially prone to sleep problems, Gringras said. So if weighted blankets helped anyone, he would have expected them to help his study participants, he said.

Aside from the research on sleep problems, other studies have looked at whether weighted vests may help kids with autism, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and anxiety to improve their behavior. In one 2014 study, researchers randomly assigned kids with ADHD to wear a weighted vest or not, finding that the vests were linked with improvements in attention and on-task behaviors and decreases in fidgeting. Other studies have found no effect.

Much of the available research is done within classrooms, on small groups of kids who attend one school where a particular therapist, who is conducting the study, practices. The studies usually lack long-term follow-ups, and sometimes control groups. This kind of research is common in clinical settings, where practitioners may not have funding or resources for larger studies, but it is not as well-controlled as the kind of research that might be required to bring a new drug treatment to market, for example. [7 Bizarre Drug Side Effects]

Studies on deep pressure in neurotypical people (who are not on the autism spectrum and without mental illness) are fairly rare, but those studies that have been done have returned ambivalent results. For example, a 1987 study using an air mattress that wrapped around and squeezed the body found no statistically significant changes in self-reported anxiety or in physiology among 23 healthy college students.

In 1992, animal science professor Temple Grandin, who has autism herself, reported research on her "hug machine" in the Journal of Child and Adolescent Psychopharmacology. The machine, which Grandin invented, looks much like a cattle chute. The person using the machine can pull a lever to bring pads toward his or her body, providing deep-pressure stimulation. In an experiment with 40 neurotypical college students, 60 percent said using the machine was relaxing, while 40 percent said they did not see a relaxation effect. Two of the students became claustrophobic and had to get out of the machine.

A 2011 study in the American Journal of Occupational Therapy found that in elementary school kids who had difficulty paying attention in class (but who had not been diagnosed with an attention disorder), there were no benefits from wearing a weighted vest.

A couple of studies have looked specifically at weighted blankets, but these studies were very limited. In one, published in 2008 in the journal Occupational Therapy in Mental Health, researchers asked 33 adults to rest under 30-lb. (13.6 kg) blankets, finding that 33 percent showed a greater drop in skin conductance — a measure of arousal that is based on miniscule differences in the amount of sweat on the skin — with a weighted blanket than without. Nineteen participants said they felt more relaxed with the blanket, while eight said they felt equally relaxed either way, and three said they felt more anxious with the blanket on.

However, that study was focused on whether weighted blankets were safe for people to use (it found that they are), not whether the blankets are effective in improving people's health in any way. Only one weight of blanket was tested, and the participants used the blanket for only 5 minutes. The researchers noted that the results from the skin-conductance tests did not always track with the participants' reports of how relaxed they felt, suggesting that just laying down was enough to physiologically relax most participants enough that any additional benefit of the weighted blanket disappeared. [5 Wacky Things That Are Good for Your Health]

Perhaps, the researchers wrote, a high baseline level of anxiety is necessary to see a physiological change from using the blanket.

That weighted-blanket study is not the only one to suggest that pressure might be most beneficial for those with the most serious problems. One of the hallmark studies often used to tout weighted blankets was done in 1999, and led by Grandin. In the study, published in the American Journal of Occupational Therapy, the researchers tested out the hug machine in 12 children who all had autism. Five of the kids used the hug machine, and seven rested in the machine but didn't use it.

The researchers found a statistically significant reduction in the amount of tension that the children who used the machine said they felt compared with those who didn't use the machine. The investigators did not, however, find statistically significant changes in skin conductance.

In digging into their physiological data, the researchers found that those kids with higher arousal levels before the experiment were more likely to see their arousal levels drop due to the blankets than those with lower baseline arousal.

"Thus, interventions directed at changing the sensory system might be more efficacious for persons with higher levels of arousal," the researchers wrote.

In a 2012 study, researchers reported in the journal Australasian Psychiatry that the use of weighted blankets in a quiet "sensory room" in an inpatient mental psychiatric unit decreased the amount of distress the patients reported feeling, and how anxious they felt toward their health care providers. But the blankets didn't seem to improve objective measurements like aggression or the hospital's need to seclude the patients away from others, the study said.

So what about weighted blankets for healthy people in stressful circumstances? One study, which included 60 people, suggested that the blankets may help. In the paper, published in the Journal of the Formosan Medical Association, researchers wrote that that the study participants who wore a weighted blanket during wisdom tooth extraction showed enhanced parasympathetic nervous system activity. The parasympathetic system is often called the "rest and digest" system because it takes the controls in times of low stress.

The results suggest that "deep-pressure input may be an appropriate therapeutic modality for use in people with special needs with arousal regulation during or in preparation for stress conditions, such as wisdom tooth extraction and regular dental procedures," the researchers concluded. [5 Surprising Facts About Pain]

Still, further studies are needed to look at how this effect may work, the researchers said.

In therapy, deep pressure is generally seen as a calming tool, but there are lots of different ways to deliver that pressure, May-Benson said. The therapist may provide a massage, have a child crawl under a large foam crash pad or use therapeutic brushes on the skin.

"Everyone's different," May-Benson said.

Grandin, for example, found this sort of touch so helpful that she invented her hug machine to provide it. And in one tiny study of four kids with ADHD, published in 2001, three out of the four children tested actually asked to wear the vest outside of the study time because it made them feel good.

Even if some of the effect is a placebo effect — and up to 40 percent of the effect of treatments on internalizing disorders like anxiety can be attributed to placebo effects, Gringras said — the experience of feeling better is real.

So what's the bottom line on weighted blankets? Proceed with caution for kids, May-Benson warned. Weighted blankets shouldn't be used on kids younger than about 7 or 8, she said, unless a therapist recommends one. [9 Weird Ways Kids Can Get Hurt]

For adolescents and adults, weighed blankets are unlikely to do any harm — but maybe try burrowing under your pre-existing stash of quilts and duvets to see how you feel before you lay out all that cash. And remember that there is a very well-tested, well-proven therapy out there for insomnia, Gringras said. It's called cognitive behavioral therapy for insomnia, and it's gotten the stamp of approval from the National Institutes of Health.

When it comes to treating sleep disorders, Gringras said, he doesn't like to see the parents of his patients spending money out of desperation.

"We want them to save the money and spend it on interventions that are going to make a difference," he said.

Original article on Live Science.