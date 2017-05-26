Chewbacca to Jabba the Hutt: 10 Real 'Star Wars' Beasts in the Animal Kingdom

Credit: Lucasfilm; Shutterstock

Wookies may appear like big, hairy Sasquatches, but the ambulatory shag carpets can trace their lineage to man's best friend. George Lucas would later claim, in fact, that he based the character of Chewbacca on his own dog, an Alaskan Malamute called Indiana who would later inspire another Lucas creation.

"A very sweet dog, she would always sit next to me when I was writing," Lucas once said. "And when I'd drive around, she'd sit in the front seat. A Malamute is a very large dog —like 130 pounds and bigger than a human being and very long-haired."

Han Solo's hirsute co-pilot also bears no small resemblance to the orangutan, a great ape found in the rainforests of Borneo and Sumatra in Indonesia. Researchers from Durham University taught an orangutan named Rocky how to manipulate his vocal chords the way people do. The term they used for these human-like vocalizations? "Wookies."