The Sky's the Limit: 15 Key Milestones in Aviation History

Credit: Central Press/Getty Images

On May 21, 1927, Charles Lindbergh claimed his spot in aviation history when he landed in Paris, France, after a 33.5-hour flight from New York, becoming the first person in the world to complete a solo and nonstop transatlantic flight.

At 10:24 p.m. local time, Lindbergh guided his plane, the Spirit of St. Louis, to the landing strip on the Le Bourget airfield, before an eager crowd of approximately 100,000 people, the New York Times reported on May 22 of that year. Airfield workers, the first to reach the plane, exclaimed, "Cette fois, ca va!" ("This time it's done!") and Lindbergh somewhat understatedly replied, "Well, I made it," according to the Times.

Both before and after Lindbergh's record-breaking achievement, numerous milestones marked humanity's progress as we took to the skies, with men and women putting their lives on the line to test the boundaries of how far and how fast people could fly.

Here are just a few of many historic "firsts" in aviation.