West Virginia: Latest updates on Coronavirus

Coronavirus science
As of Sunday (March 15), West Virginia has not had any cases of COVID-19 after testing 41 people. So far, 38 of the test have come back negative and three are pending, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.
On March 13, Gov. Jim Justice announced that all public K-12 schools would be closed for the foreseeable future. Earlier this week the governor issued a travel ban for all state employees and requested that citizens of West Virginia reconsider any non-essential travel. Government agencies were also told to avoid having large meetings or gatherings.
Coronavirus in the US: Map, case counts and news
- The 9 Deadliest Viruses on Earth
- 27 Devastating Infectious Diseases
- 11 Surprising Facts About the Respiratory System
Originally published on Live Science.
OFFER: Save at least 53% with our latest magazine deal!
With impressive cutaway illustrations that show how things function, and mindblowing photography of the world’s most inspiring spectacles, How It Works represents the pinnacle of engaging, factual fun for a mainstream audience keen to keep up with the latest tech and the most impressive phenomena on the planet and beyond. Written and presented in a style that makes even the most complex subjects interesting and easy to understand, How It Works is enjoyed by readers of all ages.