West Virginia: Latest updates on Coronavirus

As of Sunday (March 15), West Virginia has not had any cases of COVID-19 after testing 41 people. So far, 38 of the test have come back negative and three are pending, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.

On March 13, Gov. Jim Justice announced that all public K-12 schools would be closed for the foreseeable future. Earlier this week the governor issued a travel ban for all state employees and requested that citizens of West Virginia reconsider any non-essential travel. Government agencies were also told to avoid having large meetings or gatherings.

Coronavirus in the US: Map, case counts and news

Originally published on Live Science.