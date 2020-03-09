Coronavirus outbreak: Live updates

A newly identified coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 is spreading across the globe. Here's what you need to know about the virus and the disease it causes, called COVID-19.

There are 111,354 confirmed coronavirus cases worldwide, with more cases popping up outside China than inside.

—There are about 564 confirmed coronavirus cases in the U.S., with 136 of those in Washington state and 124 in California.

—There are 3,892 deaths linked to the virus worldwide. Deaths worldwide exceed those from SARS. And 62,375 individuals have recovered from COVID-19.

—The global mortality rate for COVID-19 is 3.4%, WHO said on March 2. This virus causes more severe illness than the flu, but doesn't spread as efficiently, the director-general said.

—We spoke with passengers aboard the Grand Princess cruise ship off California, as they are on lockdown due to coronavirus fears. Here's what they had to say.

