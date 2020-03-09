Live
Coronavirus outbreak: Live updates
A newly identified coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 is spreading across the globe. Here's what you need to know about the virus and the disease it causes, called COVID-19.
There are 111,354 confirmed coronavirus cases worldwide, with more cases popping up outside China than inside.
—There are about 564 confirmed coronavirus cases in the U.S., with 136 of those in Washington state and 124 in California.
—There are 3,892 deaths linked to the virus worldwide. Deaths worldwide exceed those from SARS. And 62,375 individuals have recovered from COVID-19.
—The global mortality rate for COVID-19 is 3.4%, WHO said on March 2. This virus causes more severe illness than the flu, but doesn't spread as efficiently, the director-general said.
—We spoke with passengers aboard the Grand Princess cruise ship off California, as they are on lockdown due to coronavirus fears. Here's what they had to say.
— 78 state and local public health labs in the U.S. can now test 75,000 people for COVID-19, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said Monday (March 9).
— Rick Cotton, the executive director of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey (which operates major airports, bus terminals and tunnels in the NYC area) tested positive for the coronavirus, New York governor Andrew Cuomo announced Monday (March 9).
After more than 20 people tested positive for COVID-19 aboard the Grand Princess cruise ship off California, the U.S. State Department issued an alert Sunday (March 8) strongly recommending the elderly and those with underlying health conditions to avoid cruise ships.
Cases in Italy, South Korea and Iran have surpassed 7,000 each, with the death toll in Italy reaching 366. The northwest part of the country is on lockdown, limiting mobility of some 16 million people in what is being called "one of the largest-ever attempts to restrict the movement of people in a Western democracy," The New York Times reported.
The U.S. has approved $8.3 billion in emergency funding for the country's coronavirus response.
The South by Southwest (SXSW) festival in Austin, Texas, has been cancelled due to coronavirus concerns. The event, which was to take place March 13–22, typically attracts hundreds of thousands of people.
A dog in China whose owner has a confirmed case of COVID-19 has tested 'weak positive' for the virus, experts confirmed.
Originally published on Live Science.
