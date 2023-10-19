Save $300 on this ideal laptop for students or those working from home
Get the LG UltraPC for $300 off at Amazon right now.
Looking for a machine that can work as hard as you do? This LG UltraPC might be just what you're looking for.
The best laptops for students need to blend power, portability, and battery life, and this LG UltraPC offers all three. It has the Ryzen 7 chip and 16GB of RAM for multitasking, it weighs just 3.63 pounds, and it has a fantastic battery life. It's also running Windows 11 right out of the box.
The best part is the price: Amazon has knocked $300 (or 30%) off of this machine's MSRP, bringing it down to just $699.99. Did we mention it has a huge 16-inch display, too?
LG UltraPC laptop
Was:
$729.99
Now: $699.99 at Amazon
Overview: Save big, with $300 off of the MSRP of this LG UltraPC laptop.
Key features: 16-inch display with 1920x1200 resolution, 512GB of storage and 16GB RAM, Windows 11 preinstalled
Price history: Before today's deal, the only prior price that beats this one was a measly $3 lower. Walmart has lowered its price, but it's still considerably more than Amazon is charging — to the tune of hundreds of dollars.
Price comparison: Amazon: $699.99 | Walmart: $1034.99
Reviews consensus: The LG UltraPC laptop has Windows 11 pre-installed, with plenty of RAM and storage and the power to be able to multitask with ease. That's a good thing, because you'll want to make full use of its 16-inch display. We've seen similar laptops with a sharper resolution, but with a weight of just 3.63 pounds this is slimmer than many — particularly with a display of this size. The battery life is great, too.
Featured in guides: Best laptop for students
Buy it if: You want a powerful laptop that looks at home in a boardroom — but has the power to do some gaming in the evenings, too.
Don't buy it if: You want a true gaming laptop, or a sharper display — the 1920x1200 resolution will be fine for many, but some may want more pixels for their buck.
