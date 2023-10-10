Save 33% on this fantastic HP laptop for Prime Day

Looking for a great student laptop? This Amazon Prime Day deal is for you, with a steep discount on a great HP machine.



We're always keeping our eyes peeled for the best laptops for students, and while we've seen recent discounts on MacBooks galore, it's time for a Windows 11 machine to catch our money-saving gaze.

And money you shall save, too, with this HP 15.6 laptop at Amazon. With 33% slashed off as part of Prime Day, the laptop is now $489.99 — $240 off of the MSRP. Naturally, you can expect this "Prime Big Deal" to vanish within 48 hours, so move fast.

Key features: 15.6-inch screen, 512GB of fast storage, 16GB DDR4 RAM, Windows 11

Product launched: 2023

Price history: Before today's deal, the best price we could find was $529, meaning this is the lowest price we've seen for this model. It handily beats Walmart, too.

Price comparison: Amazon: $489.99 | Walmart: $669

Reviews consensus: The HP 15.6 2023 model is, as the name suggests, HP's latest 15.6 laptop, and while its display only offers a 1080p resolution, it does have a 12th Gen i5 processor, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage to allow for it to be used for multitasking on the go. Windows 11 is pre-installed, too, so you get the latest Microsoft has to offer right from the jump, and the battery should last you almost a full working day as well.

Featured in guides: Best laptop for students

Buy it if: You want a laptop that's great for multitasking, with a solid battery and rapid storage for local files.

Don't buy it if: You want a gaming laptop, or something with a sharper resolution - this model caps out at 1080p. You want a quieter machine - reviews suggest there's a fair amount of fan noise in this laptop.