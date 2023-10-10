Save 33% on this fantastic HP laptop for Prime Day
This Prime Day deal is ideal for students or anyone working from home.
Looking for a great student laptop? This Amazon Prime Day deal is for you, with a steep discount on a great HP machine.
We're always keeping our eyes peeled for the best laptops for students, and while we've seen recent discounts on MacBooks galore, it's time for a Windows 11 machine to catch our money-saving gaze.
And money you shall save, too, with this HP 15.6 laptop at Amazon. With 33% slashed off as part of Prime Day, the laptop is now $489.99 — $240 off of the MSRP. Naturally, you can expect this "Prime Big Deal" to vanish within 48 hours, so move fast.
HP 15.6 inch laptop (2023)
Was:
$729.99
Now: $489.99 at Amazon
Overview: Save big on this laptop with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of superfast storage.
Key features: 15.6-inch screen, 512GB of fast storage, 16GB DDR4 RAM, Windows 11
Product launched: 2023
Price history: Before today's deal, the best price we could find was $529, meaning this is the lowest price we've seen for this model. It handily beats Walmart, too.
Price comparison: Amazon: $489.99 | Walmart: $669
Reviews consensus: The HP 15.6 2023 model is, as the name suggests, HP's latest 15.6 laptop, and while its display only offers a 1080p resolution, it does have a 12th Gen i5 processor, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage to allow for it to be used for multitasking on the go. Windows 11 is pre-installed, too, so you get the latest Microsoft has to offer right from the jump, and the battery should last you almost a full working day as well.
Featured in guides: Best laptop for students
Buy it if: You want a laptop that's great for multitasking, with a solid battery and rapid storage for local files.
Don't buy it if: You want a gaming laptop, or something with a sharper resolution - this model caps out at 1080p. You want a quieter machine - reviews suggest there's a fair amount of fan noise in this laptop.
Lloyd Coombes freelance tech and fitness writer for Live Science. He's an expert in all things Apple as well as in computer and gaming tech, with previous works published on TopTenReviews, Space.com, Dexerto and TechRadar. You'll find him regularly testing the latest MacBook or iPhone, but he spends most of his time writing about video games as Editor in Chief at GGRecon.com. He also covers board games and virtual reality, just to round out the nerdy pursuits.
