$600 off this laptop from Best Buy is a huge deal for coders

If you're looking for a laptop that doesn't skimp on specs but goes big on savings, this Lenovo Slim 7 Pro deal at Best Buy might be perfect for you — they have knocked a whopping $600 off the MSRP.

When it comes to laptops for coding, they need to focus on sustained power and multitasking capabilities. That means they come packing fast processors, plenty of RAM and storage, and usually a sizeable display to serve as a canvas, and the Lenovo Slim 7 Pro X fits the bill comfortably.

Better yet, you can find a steep, steep discount (you know it's good when we say 'steep' twice) at Best Buy. The retailer has slashed $600 off of the MSRP to bring the machine down to just $799.99.

Lenovo Slim 7 Pro X: Was $1,399.95 , now $799.99 at Best Buy

Save big on this powerful laptop with 16GB of RAM and a terabyte of storage.

So what do you get for your money? An awful lot, it turns out. Not only is there a large 14.5-inch display with a resolution of 2880x1620, but it doubles as a touch interface, too.

Under the hood, the Lenovo Slim 7 Pro X has an AMD Ryzen 7 6000 Series processor with a base clock frequency of 3.2GHz, as well as 16GB of RAM for multitasking.

Storage-wise you'll find a whopping 1TB, which feels particularly generous considering how many laptops offer 512GB at best (with many offering just 256GB), and it'll last you for 13 hours on a single charge, too.

Perhaps the best surprise is the inclusion of an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050, ideal for editing photo, video, or playing a game or two when the day is done. To that end, you'll find a free month of Microsoft's Xbox Game Pass Ultimate in the box, too — don't worry, we won't tell your boss.