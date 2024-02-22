The smallest full moon of 2024 rises this weekend. Here's how to see the 'Snow Moon' at its best.

February's full moon, the second of 2024, will rise in a blaze of color and light this weekend — but don't expect a giant orb in the twilight sky. Thanks to orbital mechanics, the "Snow Moon" will be the smallest of the year as it rises during dusk on Saturday (Feb. 24).

The exact opposite of a supermoon, this Snow Moon will turn full when our natural satellite's orbit is close to its farthest point from Earth in its slightly elliptical monthly orbit.

Despite its smaller size, the Snow Moon, also known as the Hungry Moon, Storm Moon, Wolf Moon and Candles Moon, according to NASA , promises a breathtaking display. Its appearance will signal the start of the Lantern Festival, also called Shang Yuan or the Yuan Xiao Jie, which is part of the Chinese New Year celebrations.

Although it will technically turn full during the day in North America — at 7:30 a.m. EST — the best time to see it will be at moonrise later that day. You can find the exact time for your location using a moonrise and moonset calculator .

Related: Undiscovered 'minimoons' may orbit Earth. Could they help us become an interplanetary species?

Look for the Snow Moon rising in the east just after sunset on Saturday, when it will glow a deep orange color due to Earth's atmosphere. For the best view, find a high spot facing east with a clear horizon. Unaided eyes are ideal for watching a full moonrise, but binoculars will enable you to see craters and other features on the lunar surface. The moon will also appear bright and full on Friday and Sunday, as well.