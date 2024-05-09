Horned 'SpaceX spiral' photobombs auroras over Europe in 1st-of-its-kind sighting

The SpaceX spiral and its surprise horn-like appendages were clearly visible in the skies above Rzeszów in Poland.

A bizarre, "horned" spiral of light recently photobombed a vibrant aurora display above Europe. The misshaped luminous swirl was painted in the sky by a dying SpaceX rocket, but it is unlike any light show we have seen before.

The stunning galaxy-like spiral appeared above parts of Poland, Lithuania and the Czech Republic on May 2 at around 9:00 p.m. GMT (4:00 p.m. EDT), Spaceweather.com reported . Around 90 minutes earlier, a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying a pair of Earth-observation satellites launched from the Vandenberg Space Force Base in California.

The swirling light show is an example of what researchers commonly call "SpaceX spirals," which are made up of fuel dumped in space by Falcon 9 rockets shortly before they fall back to Earth and burn up in the atmosphere. The fuel freezes into tiny crystals that reflect sunlight and form the shape of a spiral because the rockets spin as they discard it.

Normally, these spirals have a perfect vortex shape. But photos of the recent spiral above Europe show this spiral had two faint, horn-like pillars of light, which have not been seen in any previous spirals. It is not clear what caused the horns to form, but it is likely tied to how the rocket dumped its fuel, Spaceweather.com reported.

The light show only lasted for around 10 minutes before disappearing completely as the frozen fuel began to disperse.

Related: Controversial paper claims satellite 'megaconstellations' like SpaceX's could weaken Earth's magnetic field and cause 'atmospheric stripping.' Should we be worried?

The spiral's mysterious "horns" appeared larger than the rest of the spiral. (Image credit: Andrzej Błoński)

This spiral coincided with a strong G3 geomagnetic storm that began on May 2 after a coronal mass ejection from the sun smashed into Earth's magnetic field, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). As a result, the northern lights can also be seen in some of the images. One photographer even captured a timelapse video of the spiral as the aurora danced in the sky.

Sign up for the Live Science daily newsletter now Get the world’s most fascinating discoveries delivered straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

SpaceX spirals are becoming more common in the night sky as the company has increased the number of launches over the last few years .

Recently, a massive white SpaceX spiral photobombed the northern lights above Iceland in March. Similarly, stunning swirls were also spotted above Alaska in April 2023 and over Hawaii in April 2022.

The spiral's horns were less prominent when viewed from Zahorice in the Czech Republic. (Image credit: Petr Horálek)

But SpaceX spirals aren't the only atmospheric light shows caused by the company's Falcon 9 rockets.

As the dying spacecraft reenter the atmosphere, they release chemicals that can react with ionized oxygen in the upper atmosphere, causing the molecules to recombine into normal atoms and temporarily emit bright red light like an aurora . Scientists call this an "atmospheric hole," and such holes are also becoming more common as the rate of SpaceX launches rises.