Join Space.com's 25th Anniversary Virtual Panel on July 17: The Next 25 Years of Space Exploration — To the Moon, Mars and Beyond

In the 25 years since Space.com first launched its space news mission on July 20, 1999, humanity has accomplished amazing feats in astronomical research and spaceflight. But what lies ahead in the next quarter century?

Join Space.com as they celebrate their 25th anniversary by looking to the future of humanity's reach into the cosmos with the live virtual panel "The Next 25 Years of Space Exploration — To the Moon, Mars and Beyond" at 12 p.m. EDT on July 17 on this page and on the Space.com homepage.

Moderated by Editor-in-Chief Tariq Malik, a 23-year veteran of Space.com, our panelists will discuss the great strides to date in the fields of exoplanet research, the search for life, human spaceflight and astronomical discoveries, and how giant new observatories, new spacecraft and technical advances could yield even more advancements.

The panelists will be:

Dr. Sara Seager, astrophysicist and professor of planetary science, physics and aeronautics and astronautics at Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Cambridge;

Dr. John Mulchaey, director of the Carnegie Observatories overseeing the Giant Magellan Telescope;

Dr. Tom Marshburn, chief medical officer for Sierra Space and former NASA astronaut and three-time spaceflyer.

Be sure to join Space.com on July 17 for what promises to be an amazing discussion on the future of space exploration and astronomy.