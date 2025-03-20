'I was astonished': Ancient galaxy discovered by James Webb telescope contains the oldest oxygen scientists have ever seen

News
By published

Scientists have made the record-breaking detection of oxygen in an ancient galaxy that existed just 300 million years after the Big Bang. The detection is prompting astronomers to rethink how quickly stars and galaxies formed in the young universe.

JADES-GS-z14-0 appearing as a miniscule dot in the Fornax constellation.
JADES-GS-z14-0 appearing as a miniscule dot in the Fornax constellation. (Image credit: ALMA (ESO/NAOJ/NRAO)/S. Carniani et al./S. Schouws et al/JWST: NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI, Brant Robertson (UC Santa Cruz), Ben Johnson (CfA), Sandro Tacchella (Cambridge), Phill Cargile (CfA))

Astronomers have found oxygen in the most distant known galaxy, upending assumptions about how quickly galaxies matured.

Named JADES-GS-z14-0, the galaxy where the record-breaking detection was made formed at least 290 million years after the Big Bang and was first spotted by the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) in 2024.

Heavy elements like oxygen are forged in the nuclear fires of stars. As the newfound oxygen existed when the universe was just 2% of its present age, this primordial element is a major head-scratcher for astronomers because it suggests that stars in the early universe were born and died to seed their surroundings with heavy elements much faster than previously expected. The findings, made by two different research teams, were published March 20 in two papers in the journals Astronomy & Astrophysics and The Astrophysical Journal.

"It is like finding an adolescent where you would only expect babies," Sander Schouws, a researcher at Leiden University in the Netherlands and lead author of the second study, said in a statement. "The results show the galaxy has formed very rapidly and is also maturing rapidly, adding to a growing body of evidence that the formation of galaxies happens much faster than was expected."

The earliest oxygen

Astronomers aren't certain when the first globules of stars began to clump into the galaxies we see today, but cosmologists previously estimated that the process began slowly within the first few hundred million years after the Big Bang.

The detection of JADES-GS-z14-0 and other galaxies like it, however, turned this assumption on its head. The light detected by JWST's Near Infrared Spectrograph originated in an enormous halo of young stars surrounding the galaxy's core that were burning for at least 90 million years before its observation.

Related: James Webb telescope confirms there is something seriously wrong with our understanding of the universe

Young stars are typically composed of hydrogen and helium, and they fuse them into heavier elements, like oxygen, as they grow old and scatter them throughout their host galaxies upon the stars' violent deaths. At the roughly 300 million-year mark where we can see JADES-GS-z14-0, astronomers expected the universe to still be too young to be rife with heavy elements.

RELATED STORIES

James Webb telescope finds carbon at the dawn of the universe, challenging our understanding of when life could have emerged

James Webb telescope spies bejeweled 'Einstein ring' made of warped quasar light

James Webb telescope sees 'birth' of 3 of the universe's earliest galaxies in world-1st observations

But after pointing the Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA) telescope in Chile's Atacama Desert at the distant galaxy, the researchers were stunned by what they found: JADES-GS-z14-0 had roughly 10 times more oxygen than they expected.

"I was astonished by the unexpected results because they opened a new view on the first phases of galaxy evolution," Stefano Carniani, an astronomer at the Scuola Normale Superiore of Pisa in Italy and lead author of the first paper, said in the statement. "The evidence that a galaxy is already mature in the infant universe raises questions about when and how galaxies formed."

How galaxies like JADES-GS-z14-0 birthed so many heavy-element-producing stars so quickly remains a mystery for further research. Currently, astronomers speculate that this surprisingly rapid element seeding could be due to the early appearance of gigantic black holes; feedback from other star deaths; or dark energy, the mysterious force that's driving the accelerated expansion of the universe.

Ben Turner
Ben Turner
Senior Staff Writer

Ben Turner is a U.K. based staff writer at Live Science. He covers physics and astronomy, among other topics like tech and climate change. He graduated from University College London with a degree in particle physics before training as a journalist. When he's not writing, Ben enjoys reading literature, playing the guitar and embarrassing himself with chess.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about cosmology
an illustration with two grids, one of which is straight and the other of which is distorted. Galaxies are floating in the middle of the two grids.

Could the universe ever stop expanding? New theory proposes a cosmic 'off switch'
an illustration of the horizon of a watery planet with outer space visible in the distance

The universe's water is billions of years older than scientists thought — and may be nearly as old as the Big Bang itself
Fragment of a fossil hip bone from a human relative showing edges that are scalloped indicating a leopard chewed them.

Smallest human relative ever found may have been devoured by a leopard 2 million years ago
See more latest
Most Popular
Fragment of a fossil hip bone from a human relative showing edges that are scalloped indicating a leopard chewed them.
Smallest human relative ever found may have been devoured by a leopard 2 million years ago
Microcomb chip
Scientists edge closer to creating super accurate, chip-sized atomic clock that can fit into your smartphone
a view of an excavated building in the desert with palm trees around it
Ancient Egyptian soldiers and Greek mercenaries were at 'Armageddon' when biblical king was killed, study suggests
A close-up picture of a black and red tick perched on a leaf
What is babesiosis? The parasitic infection that 'eats' your red blood cells
The Dark Energy Spectroscopic Instrument maps the night sky from the Nicholas U. Mayall 4-meter Telescope in Arizona.
'The universe has thrown us a curveball': Largest-ever map of space reveals we might have gotten dark energy totally wrong
an illustration of a large circle of stones in a grassy field
Stonehenge isn't the oldest monument of its kind in England, study reveals
A large deep sea spider crawls across the ocean floor
Watch enormous deep-sea spiders crawl around sub-Antarctic seafloor
A blurry photo of a crescent shaped rainbow against a black background
'Rainbow on fire': Venus transforms into colorful crescent as it approaches its closest point to Earth
Sunset on the moon taken by Blue Ghost moon lander
NASA reveals a sunset on the moon in high definition for the 1st time
An illustration of what the exoplanets around Barnard&#039;s Star might look like
4 tiny, Earth-like planets found circling 2nd-closest star system to us — and could be visited by future human generations