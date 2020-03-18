South Carolina: Latest updates on Coronavirus

Last updated on March 18 at 10 a.m. E.T.
As of March 18, the state is reporting 47 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and one death associated with the virus, according to the state's Department of Health and Environmental Control. An additional 409 tests have returned negative, the department said.
On Tuesday (March 17) Gov. Henry McMaster announced that all bars and restaurants state-wide must cease offering dine-in service, effective Wednesday (March 18). Gatherings of more than 50 people are also banned across the state, the South Carolina Post and Courier reported.
Coronavirus
On Monday (March 16), the governor announced that all public schools, colleges and technical colleges will be closed state-wide until at least March 31.
While the governor has yet to declare a state of emergency for South Carolina, multiple individual counties have done so, including Charleston county, home to the state's most populous city.
One of the state's largest health care systems, Prisma Health, is setting aside an entire hospital (North Greenville Hospital) to treat people who become sick in the pandemic, according to the Post and Courier.
- The 9 Deadliest Viruses on Earth
- 28 Devastating Infectious Diseases
- 11 Surprising Facts About the Respiratory System
Originally published on Live Science.
OFFER: Save at least 53% with our latest magazine deal!
With impressive cutaway illustrations that show how things function, and mindblowing photography of the world’s most inspiring spectacles, How It Works represents the pinnacle of engaging, factual fun for a mainstream audience keen to keep up with the latest tech and the most impressive phenomena on the planet and beyond. Written and presented in a style that makes even the most complex subjects interesting and easy to understand, How It Works is enjoyed by readers of all ages.