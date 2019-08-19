6 Reasons Astrobiologists Are Holding Out Hope for Life on Mars

A field of Martian frost. Although liquid water no longer exists on Mars, plenty of H2O still exists in the form of ice.

If you were to pour a bottle of water onto the surface of Mars, the water would boil away before it hit the planet's surface. That's not because the Red Planet is hot — nighttime temperatures sometimes hit minus 225 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 142 degrees Celsius). Water boils because the Martian atmosphere is incredibly thin . The air pressure is so low that there's nothing to hold water molecules in place, even at freezing temperatures. Today, water exists on Mars in only one form: ice, hidden under the surface at the two poles of the planet.

But Mars clearly wasn't always this inhospitable to life. Rovers on Mars, including Curiosity, have found chemical evidence of liquid water : large deposits of clay molecules, according to NASA. Clay molecules are generally only formed when water is present — to scientists, that's a clear indicator that Mars was most likely much warmer, with a thick enough atmosphere to sustain liquid.

Water may be a requirement for life on Earth , but it isn't a guarantee that life once existed on Mars, Penelope Boston, an astrobiologist at NASA, told Live Science. That said, this piece of evidence does take us one step toward the conclusion that life was once possible on the Red Planet.

"There's no single silver bullet on this life-detection issue," Boston said. "The data is cumulative."

So water is just one piece of data among many pointing to the conclusion that life could have existed on Mars — and perhaps still does.