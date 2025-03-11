'Take shelter!': Tornado strikes Florida's Seminole County, destroying homes and interrupting live TV broadcast

News
By
published

A tornado hit central Florida on Monday, destroying two homes, uprooting trees and disrupting a FOX TV show as it was tracking the storm live on air.

A satellite view of stormy weather sweeping across Florida on Monday morning when the tornado hit north of Orlando.
Stormy weather swept across Florida on Monday morning as the tornado hit north of Orlando. (Image credit: NOAA)

A tornado has torn through central Florida, destroying homes and sending broadcasters ducking for cover live on air. And experts have warned more tornadoes may hit the southwest in the coming days, with severe storms forecast.

The twister hit Seminole County in the Orlando metropolitan region on Monday (March 10) with peak wind speeds of up to 115 mph (185 km/h), weather website AccuWeather reported.

The tornado raced over a distance of around 4 miles (6 kilometers) in 15 minutes, destroying two homes, uprooting trees and damaging vehicles. There weren't any serious injuries reported as a result of the tornado, according to FOX 35 Orlando.

FOX 35 Orlando staff confirmed the tornado's location live on air when it hit their studio. Brooks Garner, a meteorologist at the TV station, was tracking the storm when a camera showed a gray mass of wind and rain approaching the FOX building.

"Take shelter!" Garner said as the tornado hit. "Everybody in the FOX 35 building, get to your safe space, under your desk if you're not in a designated area. We're catching debris right now on the roof."

FOX 35 Orlando staff said they felt the building shake and heard debris hit the roof as the tornado passed over them, FOX Weather reported. Nobody in the building was hurt, according to the report.

Related: 'Winter is far from over': Polar vortex reversal could bring springtime snow to US

Watch: Tornado Hits FOX 35 Orlando TV Studio While Live On Air - YouTube Watch: Tornado Hits FOX 35 Orlando TV Studio While Live On Air - YouTube
Watch On

Tornadoes are narrow, rapidly rotating columns of air that stretch from clouds down to the ground during a thunderstorm. They are among the most violent storms on Earth, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's (NOAA) National Severe Storms Laboratory.

RELATED STORIES

Spectacular photo taken from ISS shows 'gigantic jet' of upward-shooting lightning towering 50 miles over New Orleans

US suffers record-breaking cold: What's going on with the polar vortex?

'We are creating the fire equivalent of an ice age': Humans have plunged Earth into the 'Pyrocene'

Scientists categorize a tornado's strength using the Enhanced Fujita Scale (EF Scale), which ranges from EF0 to EF5. The Florida tornado was EF2, meaning winds of 111 to 135 mph (179 to 217 km/h). For context, the most powerful EF5 tornadoes have winds of more than 200 mph (322 km/h). The last twister to reach EF5 was the 2013 Moore tornado, which killed 24 people and devastated the city of Moore in Oklahoma.

More tornadoes could hit the central and southeastern U.S. later this week. A powerful storm is expected to sweep across the country from west to east, with a risk of severe thunderstorms that could spawn tornadoes in 12 states, including Florida, on Friday and Saturday (March 14 to 15), according to a statement released by AccuWeather.

"All of the ingredients are coming together for a significant severe weather outbreak," Bernie Rayno, chief on-air meteorologist at AccuWeather, said in the statement. "We could end up with two dozen tornadoes or more by the end of the weekend."

Patrick Pester
Patrick Pester
Trending News Writer

Patrick Pester is the trending news writer at Live Science. His work has appeared on other science websites, such as BBC Science Focus and Scientific American. Patrick retrained as a journalist after spending his early career working in zoos and wildlife conservation. He was awarded the Master's Excellence Scholarship to study at Cardiff University where he completed a master's degree in international journalism. He also has a second master's degree in biodiversity, evolution and conservation in action from Middlesex University London. When he isn't writing news, Patrick investigates the sale of human remains.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about weather
A portrait of a man in gloves and a hat bracing for the cold.

'Winter is far from over': Polar vortex reversal could bring springtime snow to US
A zoomed-in photo showing the gigantic jet up close

Spectacular photo taken from ISS shows 'gigantic jet' of upward-shooting lightning towering 50 miles over New Orleans
Chinese Space Station Tiangong orbiting Earth. Maps used for the octane render.

China creates powerful spy satellite capable of seeing facial details from low orbit
See more latest
Most Popular
Chinese Space Station Tiangong orbiting Earth. Maps used for the octane render.
China creates powerful spy satellite capable of seeing facial details from low orbit
The Apple watch series 10 watch on a colored background with Live Science deals image
Apple Watch Series 10 hits its lowest-ever price — this Apple deal is just too good to miss
Digital generated image of solar panel with purple -blue reflection.
Nanoparticle breakthrough could bring 'holy grail' of solar power within reach
A closeup of ranch dressing pouring onto a salad
Is ranch dressing a liquid or a solid? It's actually a 5th state of matter.
A satellite image showing a giant plume of discolored water beneath the surface
Earth from space: Erupting 'sharkcano' spits out a giant underwater plume in Oceania
a head-on photograph of the X-37B space plane on a runway at night
Top-secret X-37B space plane returns to Earth in dead of night after mysterious 434-day mission, US military reveals
A pile of gold and silver coins
'Find of a lifetime': 15th-century gold and silver coins discovered by amateur metal detectorists in Scotland
A portrait of a man in gloves and a hat bracing for the cold.
'Winter is far from over': Polar vortex reversal could bring springtime snow to US
artist impression of an asteroid falling towards earth
52-foot-high 'megaripples' from asteroid that killed the dinosaurs mapped deep beneath Louisiana in 3D
An artist&#039;s interpretation of two asteroids bein gorbited by a third space rock in the 3-body system
Astronomers identify a celestial '3-body problem' lurking in the outer solar system