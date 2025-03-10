'Winter is far from over': Polar vortex reversal could bring springtime snow to US

News
By
published

The polar vortex could be reversing in a sudden stratospheric warming event, with the potential to send Arctic air and storms to the central and eastern U.S.

A portrait of a man in gloves and a hat bracing for the cold.
Cold could be coming for millions of Americans with a shift in the polar vortex. (Image credit: LPETTET via Getty Images)

A shift in the polar vortex could bring a blast of Arctic air to millions of Americans in the second half of March, forecasters have warned.

The polar vortex usually keeps cold Arctic air confined above the North Pole, but experts believe it is starting to shift and stretch. That disruption could create the conditions for springtime snow and storms in the central and eastern U.S., according to a statement released by weather website AccuWeather.

"Don't put your winter jacket and gloves away just yet," Paul Pastelok, the lead long-range forecaster at AccuWeather, said in the statement. "Winter is far from over. Many parts of the central and eastern U.S. will see a surge of springlike warmth next week, but the polar vortex could contribute to a sharp drop in temperatures across parts of the U.S. during the week of March 17."

The polar vortex disruption will cause Arctic air to flow south into North America. However, it's not yet clear how severe its impact will be. With the warmer temperatures of spring approaching, any Arctic air flowing into the U.S. won't be as cold compared to if this happened in January, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Polar Vortex Blog.

Related: Spectacular photo taken from ISS shows 'gigantic jet' of upward-shooting lightning towering 50 miles over New Orleans

The polar vortex is an area of low pressure and cold air circulating around the poles in the stratosphere — a layer in the atmosphere hovering between 7.5 and 31 miles (12 and 50 kilometers) above the surface. The Northern Hemisphere's polar vortex regularly expands over winter, sending a blast of cold air south with the jet stream, according to the National Weather Service.

There are a variety of different factors that contribute to cold weather, so not all cold snaps are related to the polar vortex. This winter, the vortex has actually been strong and stable for the most part, with rapid west-to-east winds keeping Arctic air confined to the Arctic. However, a sudden warming will buck that trend.

RELATED STORIES

'We are creating the fire equivalent of an ice age': Humans have plunged Earth into the 'Pyrocene'

How accurate are Punxsutawney Phil's Groundhog Day forecasts?

'Unusual' and weak La Niña finally here, NOAA confirms

The temperature difference between the North Pole and the equator maintains the polar vortex's strong west-to-east winds over winter. However, sudden warming in the stratosphere can bring this whirling to a halt and cause the winds to reverse direction. Such a warming event can displace the polar vortex or split it in two, according to the Polar Vortex Blog.

The polar vortex might not recover its strong west-to-east winds after the warming, which would make this the final stratospheric warming event of the season. The polar vortex reversal happens every spring (usually later in mid-April) as sunlight returns to the north pole and the temperature difference between the North Pole and the equator decreases, according to the Polar Vortex Blog.

Patrick Pester
Patrick Pester
Trending News Writer

Patrick Pester is the trending news writer at Live Science. His work has appeared on other science websites, such as BBC Science Focus and Scientific American. Patrick retrained as a journalist after spending his early career working in zoos and wildlife conservation. He was awarded the Master's Excellence Scholarship to study at Cardiff University where he completed a master's degree in international journalism. He also has a second master's degree in biodiversity, evolution and conservation in action from Middlesex University London. When he isn't writing news, Patrick investigates the sale of human remains.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about weather
A zoomed-in photo showing the gigantic jet up close

Spectacular photo taken from ISS shows 'gigantic jet' of upward-shooting lightning towering 50 miles over New Orleans
A GOES-East satellite image of the continental U.S. taken during the winter storm on Feb. 19.

US suffers record-breaking cold: What's going on with the polar vortex?
artist impression of an asteroid falling towards earth

52-foot-high 'megaripples' from asteroid that killed the dinosaurs mapped deep beneath Louisiana in 3D
See more latest
Most Popular
artist impression of an asteroid falling towards earth
52-foot-high 'megaripples' from asteroid that killed the dinosaurs mapped deep beneath Louisiana in 3D
An artist&#039;s interpretation of two asteroids bein gorbited by a third space rock in the 3-body system
Astronomers identify a celestial '3-body problem' lurking in the outer solar system
Elgol Dinosaur walking through shallow water in a forest (artist impression).
166 million-year-old fossil found on Isle of Skye belongs to pony-size dinosaur from Jurassic
An illustration of bacteria in the gut
We may finally understand how metformin lowers blood sugar, animal study finds
A female patient is shown sat up in a hospital bed smiling at a nurse who has their hand placed on theirs. The patient is wearing a head scarf.
When is cancer considered cured, versus in remission?
A women sits in a chair with wires on her head while typing on a keyboard.
Meta scientists use AI to decode magnetic brain scans, revealing how thoughts translate into typed sentences
A photo of the W-2 space capsule where it landed in Australia.
Saucer-like 'Winnebago' space capsule lands in Australia — marking 1st for commercial space industry
Bouncing water drop
Scientists spot water molecules flipping before they split, and it could help them produce cheaper hydrogen fuel
Fragment of birch bark with doodles and Cyrillic letters scratched into it
Onfim's doodle: A 13th-century kid's self-portrait on horseback, slaying an enemy
an illustration of a shark being eaten by an even larger shark
Megalodon may have grown up to 80 feet long — far larger than previous estimates