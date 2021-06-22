Amazon Prime Day deals on Osmo: Save up to 40% on these genius kits

The Osmo Genius (and Little Genius) kits, plus fun expansion packs, could be perfect for supplementing learning while schools are partially closed.

Osmo kits are electronic STEM toys that work with iPads or Amazon Fire tablets to turn screen time into tactile time and they're on sale right now. These kits use manipulables — numbers, shapes, coding instruction squares — that let kids translate something they're doing in the physical world to action on a screen, and back again.

To get started, you'll need an Osmo base and a compatible tablet. Then you can choose from a number of kits designed to teach different concepts. The more kits you have, the more your child can do and learn. For Cyber Monday, Osmo is running a series of deals on these kits, available on Amazon:

Best Osmo deals

Best Osmo iPad Deal Osmo Genius Starter Kit for iPad: $99.99 $69.99 at Amazon This starter kit will work with all iPads running iOS9 or later, except Generation 1, iPad Pro 11-inch and iPad Pro 12.9-inch. Designed for 6- to 10-year-olds, it comes with an Osmo base and reflector for iPad, tangram pieces, number tiles, word tiles, storage for each game and five games: Numbers, Tangram, Words, Newton and Masterpiece. At 30% off for Amazon Prime Day, you're getting a great deal.

View Deal

Best Osmo Amazon Fire Tablet Deal Osmo Genius Starter Kit for Fire Tablet: $99.99 $68.49 at Amazon Compatible with 7th Generation Fire 7, HD 8, HD 10, 8th Generation Fire HD 8, 9th Generation HD 7, HD 10, this kit is also designed for kids 6 to 10 years old. It comes with an Osmo base and reflector for Fire tablets, tangram pieces, numbers tiles, words tiles, storage for each game and five game apps: Numbers, Tangram, Words, Newton and Masterpiece. And right now, Amazon is selling it for 32% off the list price.

View Deal

Best Prime Day Osmo deal Osmo Little Genius Starter Kit for iPad: $79.99 $43.99 at Amazon Like the Genius starter kit, but for preschoolers, this set comes with an Osmo base and reflector for iPad (iOS9 or later), 19 cardboard pretend play costume pieces, 38 silicone sticks and rings, a silicone game play mat, stackable storage for game pieces and four game apps: ABCs, Costume Party, Stories and Squiggle Magic. At 45% off the list price, this starter kit is selling for one of its lowest prices.

View Deal

Osmo Little Genius Starter Kit for Fire Tablet: $79.99 $52.69 at Amazon A starter kit for 3- to 5-year-old Fire tablet users. You'll get an Osmo base and reflector for Fire Tablet, 19 cardboard pretend play Costume Pieces, 38 silicone sticks and rings, a silicone game play mat, stackable storage for game pieces & four game apps: ABCs, Costume Party, Stories and Squiggle Magic. Amazon is offering its lowest price ever for the kit, at 34% off the list price.

View Deal

Osmo Little Genius Starter Kit for iPad + Early Math Explorer: $119.99 $78.29 at Amazon This kit comes with an Osmo base and reflector, 19 costume pieces, 38 silicone sticks and rings, a silicone play mat, storage for game pieces and 6 game apps: Shape Builder, Counting Town, ABCs, Costume Party, Stories and Squiggle Magic. Amazon is currently selling the iPad version for 35% off.

View Deal

Osmo Creative Starter Kit for iPad: $69.99 $52.49 at Amazon (Also for Fire Tablet: $99.99 $48.99 at Amazon) Designed for kids 5- to 10-years-old, this kit comes with an Osmo base and reflector, a creative board, four dry erase markers, microfiber eraser pouch, stackable storage for each game & three game apps: Monster, Newton and Masterpiece. Right now, Amazon is selling the iPad version for 25% off and the Fire Tablet version for 30% off the retail price.View Deal

Osmo Coding Family Bundle for iPad and Fire: $79.99 $51.89 at Amazon Designed for ages 5 to 10, this game bundle includes 31 tangible coding blocks including: Walk, Jump, Hand, Magic, Rest, Quantifiers (Numbers), Repeat, Subroutines, Stackable storage for game pieces and three game apps: Coding Awbie, Coding Jam and Coding Duo. Right now, Amazon is selling the bundle for 35% off.View Deal

Osmo - Creative Starter Kit for iPad + Detective Agency: $119.98 $69.99 at Amazon This starter kit comes with: Osmo Base for iPad, new Creative Board, 4 dry-erase markers, microfiber eraser pouch, Stackable storage for each game and 3 Game Apps: Monster, Newton and Masterpiece. Plus, kids can solve mysteries with the Detective Agency add-on, which contains four double-sided maps, a map holder, magnifying glass and one game app: Detective Agency. Designed for ages 5 to 12. For Prime Day, the kit is on sale at Amazon for 42% off the list price.View Deal

Osmo - Math Wizard and the Secrets of the Dragons for iPad & Fire Tablet: $59.99 $41.99 at Amazon There be dragons with this Osmo kit deal (for iPad and Fire Tablet)! Kids in 1st and 2nd grade can learn about measurements and estimation in a world filled with dragons. Kids can also explore the Dragon Reserve to complete your Dragon Guidebook. Along the way, they will measure and care for their dragons, earn their trust and watch them grow. They won't even know they are becoming little mathematicians. For Prime Day, you can snag this kit for 30% off. The Osmo Base is not included. You can get that on Amazon as well.View Deal

Osmo - Super Studio Disney Frozen 2 Game + Osmo Fire Tablet: $69.98 $41.99 at Amazon For 5- to 11-year-olds, this learn-to-draw pack includes the Osmo Base for Fire Tablet, a Super Studio Frozen 2 Sketchpad, 2 Super Studio markers, a Super Sweeper eraser and the game app Super Studio Frozen 2. Kids will get step-by-step instructions on how to draw the scenes from "Frozen 2," and then watch the story come to life in their first animation. Amazon is selling the the super studio kit for 40% off. View Deal

Osmo Super Studio Disney, Disney Princess + Fire Tablet Base: $69.98 $41.99 at Amazon (w/ iPad Base: $41.99) For ages 5 to 11, this learn-to-draw pack includes an Osmo Base, a Super Studio Disney Princess Sketchpad, one Super Studio marker, a Super Sweeper eraser and the game app Super Studio Disney Princess. Amazon is selling the the princess-drawing kit and Osmo Base for 40% off. View Deal