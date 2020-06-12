Live Science podcast 'Life's Little Mysteries' special report: Coronavirus (June 11)

In this special episode of Life's Little Mysteries, we focus on a serious topic that everybody is talking about: SARS-CoV-2, and the disease it causes, COVID-19.

Every day at Live Science, our reporters and editors track the latest coronavirus developments around the world: from global case numbers and quarantines, to vaccine development, to best practices for safety, prevention and treatment.

Here to talk about the latest coronavirus news is Live Science health reporter Nicoletta Lanese, who is at the forefront of our coronavirus coverage. This episode was recorded on June 11 and features Nicoletta's weekly coronavirus video update and Q&A; new updates are livestreamed on Facebook every Thursday at 12 p.m. ET.

Co-hosts: Jeanna Bryner and Mindy Weisberger

Guest host: Nicoletta Lanese, staff writer at Live Science

You can find all the latest Live Science coverage of the coronavirus and COVID-19 on our "Coronavirus" topic page. We'll also be refreshing our live coronavirus updates and our map of U.S. coronavirus cases and news, as information becomes available.

