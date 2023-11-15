Iceland volcano LIVE: Eruptions on Reykjanes set to last for hundreds of years

Iceland is bracing for an imminent volcanic eruption on the Reykjanes Peninsula, in the southwest corner of the island. Grindavík, a small fishing town with a population of around 2,800 people, has been evacuated after a sinkhole measuring 3.2 feet (1 meter) deep appeared in the town.

Seismic activity began increasing in the area on Oct. 25, when more than 1,000 earthquakes north of Grindavík occurred in the space of just hours. Two strong earthquakes, measuring magnitudes 3.9 and 4.5, hit at a depth of around 3 miles (5 kilometers). Over the following two weeks, seismic activity continued, with hundreds of earthquakes and uplift recorded each day, indicating that magma is accumulating beneath the ground.

On Nov. 11, Icelandic Met Office (IMO) data showed there was a "magma tunnel" about 9.3 miles (15 km) from Sundhnúk in the north down to Grindavík and into the sea. Experts say an eruption could take place anywhere along this tunnel — also known as a dike.

Timeline of events: