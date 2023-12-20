Breathtaking photos show wall of lava erupting from volcano on Iceland's Reykjanes Peninsula

The eruption in Iceland began on Dec. 18 after weeks of unrest.

The seismic activity on Iceland’s Reykjanes Peninsula finally erupted in spectacular fashion on Monday (Dec. 18), when after weeks of unrest, a fissure stretching 2.5 miles (4 kilometers) appeared at the surface and spewed a wall of lava up to 100 feet (30 meters) high in some places.

The initial eruption saw huge quantities of molten rock released into the surrounding landscape, with shades of orange and red filling the skies while glowing lava crept across the rocky landscape. These have been captured in incredible photos taken since the volcano erupted.

Lava flows have since diminished and the eruption appears to be weakening, however, there is a chance more volcanic vents will appear as the eruption continues, according to a translated statement from the Icelandic Met Office (IMO) released Tuesday (Dec. 19). "Looking back at the lead-up to the eruption reveals that there were approximately 90 minutes between the first indicators and the start of the eruption," representatives wrote. "Therefore, the warning time for new vent openings at Sundhnúk could be very short."

Following weeks of seismic activity, a drone views the volcano erupting on the Reykjanes Peninsula. (Image credit: NurPhoto / Contributor via Getty Images)

People view the volcano in south west Iceland, which has erupted after weeks of intense earthquake activity. (Image credit: Jeff J Mitchell / Staff via Getty Images)

Molten lava seen flowing out from a fissure on Dec. 19. (Image credit: KRISTINN MAGNUSSON / Contributor via Getty Images)

The volcano started erupting around 90 minutes after the first indicators, according to the IMO. (Image credit: KRISTINN MAGNUSSON / Contributor via Getty Images)

The fissure spewing lava is around 2.5 miles long and is close to the Svartsengi power plant. (Image credit: Micah Garen / Contributor via Getty Images)

The eruption is part of a 1,000-year cycle of volcanic activity on Reykjanes Peninsula. (Image credit: KRISTINN MAGNUSSON / Contributor via Getty Images)

Volcanologists from the University of Iceland watch the eruption on Reykjanes peninsula on Dec. 19, 2023. (Image credit: Micah Garen / Contributor via Getty Images)

The town of Grindavik, pictured here, is around 1.8 miles from the erupting volcano. (Image credit: Getty Images)

A view of the Bessastadir, the official residence of President of Iceland as volcano spews lava and smoke as it erupts. (Image credit: NurPhoto / Contributor via Getty Images)