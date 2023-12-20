Breathtaking photos show wall of lava erupting from volcano on Iceland's Reykjanes Peninsula
A huge volcanic fissure appeared in Iceland on Dec. 18, spewing lava up to 100 feet into the air — and the eruption has been captured in incredible pictures.
The seismic activity on Iceland’s Reykjanes Peninsula finally erupted in spectacular fashion on Monday (Dec. 18), when after weeks of unrest, a fissure stretching 2.5 miles (4 kilometers) appeared at the surface and spewed a wall of lava up to 100 feet (30 meters) high in some places.
The initial eruption saw huge quantities of molten rock released into the surrounding landscape, with shades of orange and red filling the skies while glowing lava crept across the rocky landscape. These have been captured in incredible photos taken since the volcano erupted.
Related: Iceland volcano erupts LIVE
Lava flows have since diminished and the eruption appears to be weakening, however, there is a chance more volcanic vents will appear as the eruption continues, according to a translated statement from the Icelandic Met Office (IMO) released Tuesday (Dec. 19). "Looking back at the lead-up to the eruption reveals that there were approximately 90 minutes between the first indicators and the start of the eruption," representatives wrote. "Therefore, the warning time for new vent openings at Sundhnúk could be very short."
Sign up for the Live Science daily newsletter now
Get the world’s most fascinating discoveries delivered straight to your inbox.
Hannah Osborne is the planet Earth and animals editor at Live Science. Prior to Live Science, she worked for several years at Newsweek as the science editor. Before this she was science editor at International Business Times U.K. Hannah holds a master's in journalism from Goldsmith's, University of London.
Most Popular
By Robert Lea
By Sascha Pare
By Keith Cooper
By Conor Feehly