'Life's Little Mysteries' podcast is here! We'll answer intriguing (and weird) science questions

Hey Science Fans,

Ever wondered why humans have fingerprints? Or does catnip really make our felines "high?" Or even: What if our planet's magnetic field one day up and vanished? Well, Live Science has you covered in our new "Life's Little Mysteries" podcast.

Senior writer Mindy Weisberger and editor-in-chief Jeanna Bryner will answer questions about mysteries big and small — about ancient civilizations; our planet and solar system; the plants and animals that live alongside us; our bodies and how they work; and technologies that we use every day.

You can even submit your own questions on Live Science Forums.

In our first episode, we dive deep … into the ocean, where plenty of mysteries reside. For instance, how much of the vast seas is made up of whale pee? (You might be surprised.) We'll explain why the oceans are salty and could the oceans every boil away — the world is heating up, after all.

Check out the Life's Little Mysteries podcast Apple podcasts , Spotify and Audioboom .

We hope you enjoy!