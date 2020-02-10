Live Science podcast "Life's Little Mysteries" 4: Mysterious dogs

In this episode of Life's Little Mysteries, we'll take a closer look at some of the mysteries surrounding one of our closest animal companions: dogs.

How did dogs get to be dogs; what do they dream about?; and do they really "smile" at us? Listen to Life's Little Mysteries 3: Mysterious Dogs to find out!

We'll also hear about Tibetan mastiffs and the surprising benefits of their breeding with mountain wolves, and an animal behavior scientist will reveal how experts are decoding the nuances of canine behavior and human neuroscience, to better understand what makes the human-canine bond unique.

Co-hosts: Jeanna Bryner and Mindy Weisberger

Guests: Julie Hecht, a researcher and doctoral candidate who investigates dog behavior, cognition and welfare; Rafi Letzter, staff writer at Live Science

Listen to Life's Little Mysteries 3: Mysterious Dogs below, or subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Audioboom, so you don’t miss out on new episodes.

