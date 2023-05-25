Save 31% on a Winix 5500-2 Air Purifier

Save yourself $61 on clean air this Prime Day with the Winix 5500-2 Air Purifier, down from $199.99 to $138.99. This air purifier is top of the range, with a 4.7/5 star rating from over 35,000 users who love its quiet, functional design and high tech features.

The true HEPA filter captures 99.97% of airborne pollutants such as dust mites, pet dander, pollen and other allergens as small as 0.3 microns, so it is a good choice for those who experience allergies or asthma. It also has a washable AOC Carbon Filter, made from activated carbon granules for the effective removal of household odors. It is also whisper quiet, producing only 27.8 dB of sound when running, making it suitable for a bedroom or even a nursery.

So, aside from the great savings, why should you buy the Winix 5500-2? For starters, multiple filtration technologies mean that this air purifier stands head and shoulders above the rest. The High Efficiency Particulate Absorbing (HEPA) filter is top of the range and captures 99.97% of airborne pollutants as small as 0.3 microns in size. This is great if you want to get rid of common allergens such as pet dander, pollen and dust mite waste, which are all over 5 microns in size.

As well as the HEPA technology, this air purifier has odor control technology, with a washable AOC carbon filter, perfect for getting rid of cooking smells, pet odors or the smell of smoke.

The next layer of technology involves a specialized PlasmaWave filter, which acts as a permanent filter to safely break down odor, allergens, chemical vapors and other pollutants, without producing harmful ozone. This helps to extend the life of the air purifier, as well as keeping your air as clean as it can be.

The smart sensors gauge the quality of the air and the Auto Mode responds and adjusts the fan to filter the air as needed. There is a sleep mode for silent night time operation and an LED light that changes in real-time based on air quality.

It measures 14. 9"L x 7. 8"W x 23. 6"H and weighs 17. 5 lbs, making it portable and convenient. The sleek design makes it a great addition to any room.