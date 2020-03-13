Trump declares 'national emergency' over COVID-19 in US

President Donald Trump declared a 'national emergency' over COVID-19 at a news conference in the White House Rose garden on March 13.

President Donald Trump has declared a national emergency over the new coronavirus disease, COVID-19.

"To unleash the full power of the federal government I am officially declaring a national emergency," President Trump announced Friday (March 13) during a press conference. "Two very big words." This declaration will open up access to federal funds — some $50 billion — to fight COVID-19, he said.

This move will also allow his administration to waive certain laws and regulations to help healthcare facilities to better treat and contain patients, he said. For example, this would end limits to length of hospital stays and number of available beds. He also ordered every state to set up emergency operation centers.

The declaration allows the administration to invoke the Stafford Act, a law passed in 1988 that allows the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to provide money from its disaster relief fund to state governments, according to Vox .

So far, more than 1,700 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the United States, including 41 deaths.

