WWII British sub that sank with 64 on board finally found off Greek Island

The wreck of HMS Trooper was discovered at a depth of 770 feet in the Aegean Sea north of the island of Donoussa.

Shipwreck hunters have discovered the wreck of a British submarine that sank near Greece in 1943, solving an 81-year-old mystery about its disappearance.

HMS Trooper, designated N91, went missing after a secret mission in early October 1943 to land three Greek resistance agents on Kalamos, an island on the west coast of Greece. The sub was then ordered to patrol in the Aegean Sea, where German forces were later known to have laid naval mines.

But the sub was reported missing and all 64 of its crew presumed dead when it failed to arrive in Beirut on Oct. 17, 1943.

Researchers led by Greek underwater expert Kostas Thoctarides have now located the Trooper's wreck, north of the central Aegean island of Donoussa in a region known as the Icarian Sea, which is plagued by bad weather.

"The Icarian Sea is one of the most difficult seas with strong winds, waves and strong underwater currents," Thoctarides told Live Science. "However, constant and persistent research paid off."

Related: 30 incredible sunken wrecks from WWI and WWII

Thoctarides is the founder and owner of the Greek underwater recovery company Planet Blue . He said 14 earlier expeditions had failed to locate the wreck of HMS Trooper because they were searching too far east, where the submarine had reportedly been seen on Oct. 14, 1943.

Sign up for the Live Science daily newsletter now Get the world’s most fascinating discoveries delivered straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Image 1 of 3 The British submarine was reported missing on Oct. 17, 1943 with 64 crew on board and was thought to have sunk near the island of Leros. (Image credit: Κostas Thoctarides/Planet Blue) Many earlier searches for the wreck had failed, and new research suggested that the HMS trooper may have sunk farther to the west than assumed. (Image credit: Κostas Thoctarides/Planet Blue) The submarine was torn apart in a final explosion, probably caused by a German naval mine, but it has been identified by comparisons to shipbuilding plans. (Image credit: Κostas Thoctarides/Planet Blue)

Icarian Sea

Thoctarides and other researchers studied wartime reports and determined that HMS Trooper may have sunk earlier in October 1943, among occupied Greek islands west of that area. Their research proved correct when they located the wreck of HMS Trooper on Oct. 3, 2024.

Thoctarides said the wreck was first found using shipboard sonar, which creates a detailed map of the seafloor using the reflection of sound pulses; and then explored with a "Super Achille" remotely-operated vehicle (ROV).

The Trooper now lies on the seafloor at a depth of about 770 feet (235 meters) — the eighth wartime submarine wreck that Planet Blue had discovered in Greek waters, he said.

HMS TROOPER comes to light after 81 years - YouTube Watch On

A large explosion had broken the sub into three large parts — the bow, the midship, and the stern — which seems to confirm the researchers' suspicion that it sank after hitting a German naval mine.

It also indicates that the reported sighting of HMS Trooper on Oct. 14, 1943 was incorrect; instead, it seems the sighting was of another British submarine of the same class, Thoctarides said.

British submarine

According to a statement from Planet Blue, the badly damaged wreck has been identified by comparing it to the original shipbuilding plans.

An open hatch on the command or "conning" tower suggests the vessel was sailing on the surface when it struck the mine.

HMS Trooper was built in Scotland and launched in 1942. It sank several enemy vessels in its short wartime service but disappeared in October 1943. (Image credit: Royal Navy Submarine Museum Gosport)

The wreck is a war grave, so it has not been disturbed in any way, the statement said; and the discovery may help bring closure to the families of those who died.

"I have been aware for many years of the strenuous effort by the Greek research team to locate the wreck of the submarine and am now very pleased and excited that their endeavours have been rewarded," Capt. Richard Wraith of Britain's Royal Navy and the son of the Trooper's commander, Lt. John Wraith, said in the statement.

"I hope that any family members of those lost with my father may be able to use the definitive location of Trooper as a focal point to help lay to rest any memories of their loved ones."