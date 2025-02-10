Thule snow goggles: 1,000-year-old Arctic eyewear carved from walrus tusks

News
By
published

These carved snow goggles were a necessary accessory for Arctic existence centuries ago.

A carved piece of walrus bone in the shape of goggles with narrow slits at the eyes and incised decorations sits on a thin cylindrical stand against a grey background
An example of snow goggles carved from walrus ivory (Image credit: Metropolitan Museum of Art)

Name: Thule snow goggles

What it is: Eye protection carved from walrus ivory

Where it is from: Nunavut, Canada

When it was made: Circa 800 to 1200

Related: Dolní Věstonice Portrait Head: The oldest known human portrait in the world

What it tells us about the past:

These goggles, crafted by the Thule people who lived in Alaska and northern Canada around 800 to 1600, are a very early example of an accessory used to protect the eyes from Arctic snow and ice. In the Inuktitut language, the goggles are known as iggaak.

Carved from walrus ivory, the goggles were made sometime between 800 and 1200. The eyewear measures 5 inches (12.7 centimeters) across and 1.1 inches (2.9 cm) tall, and it may have once had leather or sinew straps to affix it to someone's face. This particular example was collected around 1930 by a Royal Canadian Mounted Police officer on north Baffin Island in the Nunavut territory, according to the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, where the object is on display.

These snow goggles are easily identifiable by the wide and narrow eye slits, which functioned to shield the wearer from eyeball sunburns, as well as from the blowing ice and snow, while allowing a wide field of vision. They have been found throughout the Arctic, suggesting they are highly effective eye protection. This example is decorated with engravings of double lines, spikes and Y shapes, which were likely significant to the wearer.

MORE ASTONISHING ARTIFACTS

Bayeux Tapestry: A 1,000-year-old embroidery depicting William the Conqueror's victory and King Harold's grisly death

Bad Dürrenberg headdress: An elaborate 9,000-year-old headpiece worn by a female shaman in Europe

Doban-kun: A 'cute' human-shaped counting tool from prehistoric Japan

According to the University of Alaska Museum of the North, the Thule people are considered the ancestors of modern Inuit, and they perfected various Arctic adaptations, including hunting sea mammals, using dogs to pull sleds, and creating snowhouses or igloos. The Thule were proficient at sewing; they used animal skins to make tents and clothing. There is also evidence that the Thule traded with the Norse when they met around Baffin Bay, located between Baffin Island and Greenland.

Iggaak are often considered one of the earliest forms of protective eyewear in the world, dating back at least 1,200 years. Today, however, most Inuit wear contemporary sunglasses with polarized lenses instead of traditional snow goggles.

Kristina Killgrove
Kristina Killgrove
Staff writer

Kristina Killgrove is a staff writer at Live Science with a focus on archaeology and paleoanthropology news. Her articles have also appeared in venues such as Forbes, Smithsonian, and Mental Floss. Killgrove holds postgraduate degrees in anthropology and classical archaeology and was formerly a university professor and researcher. She has received awards from the Society for American Archaeology and the American Anthropological Association for her science writing.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about archaeology
On the left, a human jaw is shown in occlusal (chewing) view; only three molars remain in the back. On the right, a fragment of a left human scapula is shown within a white outline of the bone; there appears to be a label stuck to it.

Ancient Europeans ate the brains of their dead enemies 18,000 years ago, researchers discover
Skulls of two Australopithecus africanus specimens are highlighted against a black background. The left-hand skull is that of a young child with round eye orbits and smooth skull, while the right-hand skull is that of an adult, with wide orbits, a projecting jaw, and a rough skull.

In a 1st, ancient proteins reveal sex of human relative from 3.5 million years ago
An image of the moon with the bottom half in shadow

Is the moon still geologically active? Evidence says it's possible
See more latest