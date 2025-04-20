Lviv pysanka: World's oldest Easter egg

Features
By published

A decorated duck egg discovered in a trash pit is the world's oldest "pysanka."

A duck egg decorated with a wax-resist technique that involves light-colored wavy lines against a light-brown-colored eggshell
(Image credit: Rescue Archaeological Service at the Ukrainian National Academy of Sciences' Institute of Archaeology)

Name: Lviv pysanka

What it is: A decorated duck egg

Where it is from: Lviv, Ukraine

When it was made: The early 16th century

Related: Słupcio: A 6,000-year-old amber 'gummy bear' that may have been a Stone Age amulet

What it tells us about the past:

Easter-egg decorating is an ancient tradition with deep roots extending at least into the medieval period of European history. But archaeological evidence of them is scarce due to the delicate nature of eggshells. At more than 500 years old, the Lviv pysanka — Ukrainian for "written egg" — is the oldest decorated Easter egg in the world.

Archaeologists discovered the pysanka in 2013, when construction workers stumbled upon a medieval well while renovating a house in Lviv, a city in western Ukraine. The well was originally used for collecting groundwater, according to the Rescue Archaeological Service at the Ukrainian National Academy of Sciences' Institute of Archaeology. But after the Great Fire of Lviv in 1527, which destroyed most of the city, the well was used as a cesspit.

The pysanka was nestled in a thick layer of charcoal along with ceramic dishes; small utensils; and leather, wood and metal objects, suggesting that these items may have been swept into the disused well during cleanup after the fire. Surprisingly, the damage to the egg was minor; only about 0.31 square inches (2 square centimeters) of the total area was lost.

Ukrainian pysanky are typically created using a wax-resist technique. With this method, wax is "written" in a decorative pattern on the surface of the egg, which is painted or dyed. The wax is then removed, revealing the light-colored shell of the egg, which, in the case of the Lviv pysanka, is from a duck.

MORE ASTONISHING ARTIFACTS

Pfyn culture flint tool: World's oldest known 'Swiss Army' knife

Hohle Fels water bird: The oldest depiction of a bird in the world

Tumaco-Tolita gold figurine: A 2,000-year-old statue with a 'fancy nose ornament' from a vanished South American culture

The practice of decorating ceramic eggs or balls dates back many centuries. Archaeologists have found ceramic Easter eggs in Ukraine dated to the 12th century, revealing the antiquity of the practice in that country. And some researchers argue that decorated eggs date back several millennia, originating with the Stone Age Cucuteni-Trypillia culture in Central Europe, likely as a symbol of nature and rebirth. But this pagan tradition was eventually absorbed into Christianity, with the egg coming to symbolize the empty tomb and the resurrection of Jesus Christ.

In modern Ukraine, decorating pysanky is an important national tradition. In 2024, UNESCO listed Ukrainian pysanky decorating among the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, honoring the centuries-old practice.

The Lviv Easter egg is currently housed in the Pysanka Museum in Kolomyia, which displays many of these symbols of the long-standing Ukrainian tradition of egg decorating.

Kristina Killgrove
Kristina Killgrove
Staff writer

Kristina Killgrove is a staff writer at Live Science with a focus on archaeology and paleoanthropology news. Her articles have also appeared in venues such as Forbes, Smithsonian, and Mental Floss. Killgrove holds postgraduate degrees in anthropology and classical archaeology and was formerly a university professor and researcher. She has received awards from the Society for American Archaeology and the American Anthropological Association for her science writing.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about archaeology

What's the oldest known recipe?

Stone Age tombs for Irish royalty aren't what they seem, new DNA analysis reveals

How will the latest generation of fighter jets stand out? The answer lies in stealth tech.
See more latest
Most Popular
a woman yawns at her desk
Why is yawning contagious?
A close-up picture of a hand holding a black smart ring
How accurate are smart rings, and how do they compare to fitness watches?
A close-up of a Plains vizcacha
Plains viscacha: A rodent that builds vast underground cities and ovulates more than any other mammal
a pot roasting over a fire
What's the oldest known recipe?
A two paneled image. On the left, a microscope image of the rete ovarii. On the right, an illustration of exoplanet k2-18b
Science news this week: Possible signs of life on another planet and a 'useless' female organ
A satellite image of the folded rocks in northwestern Iran.
Iran's folded rocks: The crumpled mountains at the intersection of Asia and Europe
Urobag showing the worm (left), The worm in a tray (right).
Diagnostic dilemma: A man who couldn't pee had been infected by one of the largest known human parasites
An astronaut photo of a lake in the desert that is half red and half green surrounded by lots of dark circular dots
Crop circles surround Iraq's multicolored 'Sea of Salt' after years of drought — Earth from space
Close-up of an ants head.
'The parasite was in the driver's seat': The zombie ants that die gruesome deaths fit for a horror movie
A carved amber bear figurine against a white background
Słupcio: A 6,000-year-old amber 'gummy bear' that may have been a Stone Age amulet