Tumaco-Tolita gold figurine: A 2,000-year-old statue with a 'fancy nose ornament' from a vanished South American culture

News
By published

The Tumaco-Tolita people, who lived in an area rich in natural gold, crafted intricate and delicate metal objects until the group disappeared 1,500 years ago.

Gold statuette of a person with nose ring
A Tumaco-Tolita gold figurine of a person wearing a nose ring. (Image credit: Metropolitan Museum of Art)

Name: Tumaco-Tolita standing figure

What it is: A gold sculpture of a person

Where it is from: Near the Colombia-Ecuador border

When it was made: A.D. 1 to 300

Related: Mechanical Dog: A 'good boy' from ancient Egypt that has a red tongue and 'barks'

What it tells us about the past:

Two millennia ago, a group of people who were highly skilled in metallurgy flourished along the northern Pacific Coast of South America. Although they left no written records, the Tumaco-Tolita (also spelled Tumaco-La Tolita) people created this gold statue, a rare example of the art form in the ancient Americas.

The standing figure is missing its feet, which were once attached by gold wire, as well as the accessories and objects it once held in its hands. Only a "fancy nose ornament" remains on the figure, a clue that the figurine once donned a headdress on ritual occasions, according to the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, where the statue is located.

The gold figurine, which is roughly 9 inches (22.9 centimeters) tall, was made between the first and fourth centuries near what is now the border of Colombia and Ecuador in the Cayapas River delta area.

Known in Colombia as the Tumaco culture and in Ecuador as the Tolita culture, the Tumaco-Tolita civilization arose in an area full of rivers, swamps, forests, and natural gold and platinum deposits. They created large plazas ringed by villages and constructed earthen mounds that were both residences and burial mounds for the elite, according to Met researcher Hugo Ikehara-Tsukayama. Between 200 B.C. and A.D. 400, the Tumaco-Tolita produced one of the most refined metalwork traditions in the Americas and traded with other communities in the area.

This gold figure may represent a woman, since it was more common to mark a sculpture with nipples for female statues than for male statues, Ikehara-Tsukayama said. However, skirts were also common in female images, so the lack of one on this sculpture means the figure's gender is ambiguous.

MORE ASTONISHING ARTIFACTS

Onfim's doodle: A 13th-century kid's self-portrait on horseback, slaying an enemy

Yup'ik masks: Carvings depicting distorted spirits' faces dreamed up by shamans in Alaska

Croesus stater: The 2,500-year-old coin that introduced the gold standard

The flattened head likely reflects the cultural practice of cranial vault modification, which involves binding a baby's head so that the skull grows in a different shape. This skull shape may have signaled that the person was high in social rank or importance.

Remains of human and animal sculptures in metal and clay have been found throughout Tumaco-Tolita settlements and in their graves, but the exact function of the sculptures is unknown.

By A.D. 500, the river island of La Tolita and its surrounding areas were abandoned, and the Tumaco-Tolita people appear to have dispersed, gradually depopulating the coastal region. But there is historical evidence that Tumaco-Tolita objects survived as heirlooms well into the 16th century, when conquistadors arrived in the area and wrote about clay and gold figurines as well as the delicate gold and platinum-plated jewelry they saw the Indigenous people wearing.

Kristina Killgrove
Kristina Killgrove
Staff writer

Kristina Killgrove is a staff writer at Live Science with a focus on archaeology and paleoanthropology news. Her articles have also appeared in venues such as Forbes, Smithsonian, and Mental Floss. Killgrove holds postgraduate degrees in anthropology and classical archaeology and was formerly a university professor and researcher. She has received awards from the Society for American Archaeology and the American Anthropological Association for her science writing.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about archaeology
a photo of many terracotta warriors lined up

Terracotta Army quiz: What do you know about the 'warriors' in the 2,200-year-old tomb of China's 1st emperor?
A two paneled image. On one side, a space capsule in the ocean. On the other side, an illustration of a human with a DNA strand

Science news this week: 'Stranded' astronauts return and mystery human ancestor
an illustration of a futuristic alien ship landing on a planet

Intelligent aliens would need a power supply to jump-start their civilization — would they require fossil fuels?
See more latest
Most Popular
an illustration of a futuristic alien ship landing on a planet
Intelligent aliens would need a power supply to jump-start their civilization — would they require fossil fuels?
An illustration of a spinning black hole with multicolor light
Controversial black hole radiation first described by Stephen Hawking may have changed the shape of the universe, study hints
an illustration of x chromosomes floating in space
Silent X chromosome genes 'reawaken' in older females, perhaps boosting brain power, study finds
an illustration of a glowing star with a stream of light heading towards a glowing disk to its right
Weird repeating explosion beyond the Milky Way is one of the hottest blasts scientists have ever seen
A close-up image of a person pouring yellow pills onto their hand out of a green-tinged bottle.
In a 1st, trial finds vitamin D supplements may slow multiple sclerosis. But questions remain.
a photo of many terracotta warriors lined up
Terracotta Army quiz: What do you know about the 'warriors' in the 2,200-year-old tomb of China's 1st emperor?
an illustration of sound waves traveling to an ear
Self-bending beams can deliver sound waves only to your ear in a crowd
the silhouette of a woman crouching down to her dog with a sunset in the background
Can animals understand human language?
Plastic waste by the ocean
Scientists break down cheap plastic using the air — and turn it into something far more valuable
A red mass of irradiated gas swirls through space
High-school student accidentally discovers black hole 'light echo' twice as wide as the Milky Way