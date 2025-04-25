'Royal Egyptian inscription' of Ramesses III's name is first of its kind discovered in Jordan

News
By published

An inscription with the name of Ramesses III has been discovered in southern Jordan.

a photo of an inscription on a rock face
The inscription of Ramesses III that was found in the Wadi Rum protected area of Jordan. (Image credit: Photo courtesy of Jordan's Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities)

Archaeologists in Jordan have documented a carved inscription bearing the name of Ramesses III, an Egyptian pharaoh who reigned around 3,200 years ago, Jordan's Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities said in a translated statement.

Ramesses III (reign circa 1184 to 1153 B.C.) ruled at a tumultuous time in the region's history. A number of major powers in the region — such as the Mycenaeans (who were based in Greece and the Aegean islands) and the Hittites (who were based in Turkey) — collapsed, and a group known as the "Sea People" invaded parts of the Middle East, including Egypt. Historical records say Ramesses III defeated the Sea People's invasion of Egypt and campaigned in the eastern Mediterranean, maintaining Egypt's empire.

The inscription, which would have been carved by Ramesses III's army, is in the Wadi Rum protected area, a desert in southern Jordan that contains numerous archaeological remains. Although the existence of the inscription was known to a few people, it wasn't until the past year that it was scientifically documented.

The inscription is "near a natural spring, in a location that is extremely difficult to access," archaeologist Ali Al-Manaser told Live Science in an email. He is the head of the Department of Cultural Resources Management and Museology at Hashemite University in Jordan and helped document the inscription.

"This discovery is particularly significant as the inscription is the first of its kind found in Jordan — a royal Egyptian inscription carved into a fixed, large stone that is part of a mountain formation," Manaser said. "Previously, another Egyptian inscription was discovered in the northern region of Jordan; however, it was inscribed on a moveable rock. In contrast, this newly documented inscription is on an immovable, prominent rock face."

Zahi Hawass, a former minister of antiquities in Egypt who is working with researchers in Jordan, said the inscription gives the name of Ramesses III and calls him "Sa-Re," which means "son of Re" (also spelled Ra), a sun god of Egypt. The name was inscribed when Ramesses III led an army that passed by the area, Hawass told Live Science in an email.

He noted that the army of Ramesses III also carved an inscription with the pharaoh’s name at Tayma, a settlement in what is now northwestern Saudi Arabia.

RELATED STORIES

Ancient Roman camps from secret military mission spotted using Google Earth

3,200-year-old Egyptian tomb may belong to military commander who served under Ramesses III

3,500-year-old 'rest house' used by ancient Egyptian army discovered in Sinai desert

Ramesses III likely went through Jordan to maintain access to precious goods, Manaser said. The pharaoh "would have sought to secure these trade routes to maintain Egypt's access to resources like copper, which was abundant in the southeast of Jordan," Manaser said.

No related artifacts were found beside the inscription. However, the archaeological exploration of nearby areas is ongoing, and it's possible that more evidence of Ramesses III's campaigns in the region will be found in the future, Manaser said.

Owen Jarus
Owen Jarus
Live Science Contributor

Owen Jarus is a regular contributor to Live Science who writes about archaeology and humans' past. He has also written for The Independent (UK), The Canadian Press (CP) and The Associated Press (AP), among others. Owen has a bachelor of arts degree from the University of Toronto and a journalism degree from Ryerson University. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about ancient egyptians

Tomb of ancient Egyptian prince discovered at Saqqara — and it has a giant 'false' pink door

What is the ancient Egyptian 'Eye of Horus' — and why is it found in so many burials?

'We're already on the precipice of disaster': Deadly measles outbreaks could explode across the US in the next 25 years if vaccinations fall, model predicts
See more latest
Most Popular
a close-up of a child&#039;s stomach with a measles rash
'We're already on the precipice of disaster': Deadly measles outbreaks could explode across the US in the next 25 years if vaccinations fall, model predicts
a close-up of a storm on Jupiter&#039;s surface
Cloudy with a chance of mushballs: Jupiter's monster storms include softball size hailstones made of ammonia
An Egyptian tomb with a false door
Tomb of ancient Egyptian prince discovered at Saqqara — and it has a giant 'false' pink door
An aerial photograph of the Grand Prismatic Spring in Yellowstone.
Scientists find 'breathing' magma cap inside Yellowstone supervolcano
a close-up of a material with microplastics embedded in it
Microplastics have been in 'pristine streams' for half a century — what could that mean for human health?
The fall of the Roman Empire depicted in this painting from the New York Historical Society.
Mini ice age was final death blow to Roman Empire, unusual rocks in Iceland suggest
A close-up image of the side profile of a woman&#039;s face. She has severe facial acne.
Acne vaccine: Experimental shot for common skin condition reaches clinical trials. Here's what you need to know.
An illustration of a black hole surrounded by a cloud of dust, with an inset showing a zoomed in view of the black hole
James Webb telescope reveals truth about 'impossible' black hole thought to be feeding at 40 times the theoretical limit
A grainy image of a galaxy
Ghostly galaxy without dark matter baffles astronomers
an illustration of repeating teeth on a blue background
Lab-grown teeth could offer alternative to fillings and implants, scientists say