'Not enough survives to read the king's name': Tomb discovered of unknown ancient Egyptian pharaoh

News
By published

A king's tomb dating back around 3,600 years has been discovered at Abydos, Egypt.

A hallway made of stone blocks in an excavated tomb
Part of the 3,600-year-old tomb of the unknown Egyptian king. (Image credit: Courtesy of the Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities)

Archaeologists in Egypt have discovered the royal tomb of an unknown king who ruled the region during a tumultuous time 3,600 years ago.

The tomb was found within an ancient Egyptian necropolis in Abydos. The burial is located about 23 feet (7 meters) underground and contains a limestone burial chamber covered with mudbrick vaults, the Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities wrote in a statement. The burial chamber was originally about 16 feet (5 m) high.

The king's reign dates to the "Second Intermediate Period" (circa 1640 to 1540 B.C.), when northern Egypt was ruled by a group called the Hyksos and the southern part of Egypt was controlled by multiple Egyptian kings.

Abydos, in central Egypt, would have been ruled by an Egyptian king. But the name of the newfound tomb's owner is unknown.

"The king's name was originally recorded in painted scenes on plastered brickwork that decorated the underground entrance to the limestone burial chamber," said Josef Wegner, a professor of Egyptology and Egyptian archaeology at the University of Pennsylvania who led the team. "However, the hieroglyphic texts were damaged by ancient tomb robbers and not enough survives to read the king's name."

The grave robbers sacked the tomb, and didn't leave any remains of the king's mummy or sarcophagus behind, Wegner said.

Archaeologists are still investigating the area where the tomb was found, he added. The area "may yield more royal tombs of the same era [which] could shed light on identity and ownership of this new royal tomb," Wegner told Live Science in an email.

Anna-Latifa Mourad-Cizek, an assistant professor of Egyptian archaeology at the University of Chicago who is not involved in the excavation called the discovery "highly significant." It "adds to a very limited body of evidence on the rulers of this region" and will provide more evidence on what the Second Intermediate Period was like in this part of Egypt, she told Live Science in an email.

This is the second discovery of a tomb belonging to an Egyptian king announced so far this year. In February 2025, another group of archaeologists reported that they had found the tomb of Thutmose II to the west of the Valley of the Kings. Pharaoh Thutmose II was the half brother and husband of Hatshepsut. Queen Hatshepsut ascended the throne after Thutmose II's death about 3,500 years ago.

Image 1 of 2
a fragment of pottery with writing on it
(Image credit: Courtesy of the Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities)

A pottery shard, known as an ostraca, that has the Egyptian script Demotic written on it.

Pottery workshop

RELATED STORIES

Thutmose II tomb discovery raises new mysteries: Where is his mummy, and why wasn't he buried in the Valley of the Kings?

4,100-year-old tomb of doctor who treated pharaohs discovered at Saqqara

Severed hands buried in ancient Egyptian palace were likely 'trophies' exchanged for gold

In addition to the newly discovered tomb, archaeologists uncovered the remains of a pottery and glass workshop at Banawit, a village located north of Abydos. The workshop dates to a time when the Roman Empire controlled Egypt (30 B.C to A.D. 642), the ministry said in the statement. It contains a large number of kilns along with extensive storage areas.

Within the workshop, archaeologists found 32 ostraca — writing on pottery shards — that discuss commercial transactions and how taxes were paid, the ministry reported. The ostraca were written in Greek and Demotic, an Egyptian script.

Between the seventh and 14th centuries A.D., the workshop was reused as a cemetery, and the remains of families were found within it.

Owen Jarus
Owen Jarus
Live Science Contributor

Owen Jarus is a regular contributor to Live Science who writes about archaeology and humans' past. He has also written for The Independent (UK), The Canadian Press (CP) and The Associated Press (AP), among others. Owen has a bachelor of arts degree from the University of Toronto and a journalism degree from Ryerson University. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about ancient egyptians
A set of iron ankle shackles in which the rings are slightly open and they are connected by two straight links at a right angle

2,200-year-old shackles discovered at ancient Egyptian gold mine
Yellowed ivory dog carved in a leaping post, with a lever that operates its mouth

Mechanical Dog: A 'good boy' from ancient Egypt that has a red tongue and 'barks'
an aerial view of a snowy volcano and mountain range

Alaskan volcano Mount Spurr showing activity that will 'most likely end in an explosive eruption,' scientist says
See more latest
Most Popular
an aerial view of a snowy volcano and mountain range
Alaskan volcano Mount Spurr showing activity that will 'most likely end in an explosive eruption,' scientist says
A set of iron ankle shackles in which the rings are slightly open and they are connected by two straight links at a right angle
2,200-year-old shackles discovered at ancient Egyptian gold mine
a sharp, slender aircraft flies across a red and yellow cloudy background, creating ripples behind it
NASA captures stunning new image of shock waves from next-gen supersonic plane as it flies across the sun
A GIF showing before and after satellite pictures of a glacier disappearing from a mountain&#039;s summit
1st glacier declared dead from climate change seen in before and after images — Earth from space
a photo of the Leo constellation with a lion superimposed
Vernal equinox: How to see spring begin, just by looking at the stars
Strands of DNA double-helix with a human in profile
'Mystery population' of human ancestors gave us 20% of our genes and may have boosted our brain function
Suni Williams is carried on a stretcher and gives a thumbs up
'Stranded' NASA astronauts will be carried away on stretchers after return from space. Here's why.
an excavated human skeleton curled up in the ground
European hunter-gatherers boated to North Africa during Stone Age, ancient DNA suggests
A Fijian crested iguana (Brachylophus vitiensis) resting on a coconut palm on the island of Fiji in the South Pacific.
Iguanas sailed one-fifth of the way around the world on rafts 34 million years ago
Volunteers and residents clear up wreckage after mobile home was hit by a tornado on March 16, 2025 in Calera, Alabama.
'More people are in harm's way': Tornadoes are shifting east of Tornado Alley, forecasters warn