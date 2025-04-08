6,500-year-old hunting weapons found in Texas cave are among the oldest known in North America

News
By published

The weapons from a toolkit unearthed in Texas may be the earliest ever found in North America.

a selection of ancient tools and weapons against a black background.
The ancient weapons include notched ends for the darts of a spear thrower, or atlatl; the foreshafts of darts that had stone tips; and the foreshafts of darts that were probably poisoned. (Image credit: Robert Greeson)

Archaeologists in Texas have discovered a cache of ancient hunting weapons, including the remains of poison darts, that is one the earliest collections of hunting weapons ever found in North America.

The weapons are about 6,500 years old and were unearthed in a cave over several years of excavations there. They seem to make up a system of interchangeable parts for an atlatl, or spear-thrower.

"We found the first pieces in 2020 and then we've found other pieces every year," said Bryon Schroeder, an archaeologist and director of the Center for Big Bend Studies (CBBS) at Sul Ross University in Texas. The team found the most recent weapon last summer and researchers plan to return to the site later this year, he told Live Science.

The finds come from the remote San Esteban rock shelter in the Big Bend region beside the Rio Grande and the border with Mexico, where archaeologists from the CBBS and the University of Kansas have carried out excavations since 2019. They've now found evidence of human activity at the site that dates back 13,000 years or more.

However, all of the weapons were broken, leading archaeologists to suspect that a single person or a small group may have used the cave to sort through and repair their old hunting weapons about 6,500 years ago, Schroeder said.

Related: Tiny, Ancient Native American Weapons May Have Been Used to Train Children to Fight

Ancient weapons

The weapons found so far include a throwing stick, also known as a straight boomerang; four "nock" or notched ends of darts for the spear-thrower; part of the spear-thrower itself; six wooden foreshafts for darts with sharp stone points; and four hardwood foreshafts that the archaeologists think were used for poison darts.

Radiocarbon dating suggests the spear-thrower is older than the foreshafts for the darts, but Schroeder thinks that may be because older wood was used to make it — a common issue with ancient wooden artifacts known as the "Old Wood Problem."

CBBS archaeologist Devin Pettigrew told Texas Parks and Wildlife magazine that the weapons were all broken, but nearly all components of the atlatl system had been found.

"We don't yet have the socket ends [that] we need to understand how the foreshafts attach to the main shafts," he told the magazine. "We're also missing the proximal [or handle] end of the atlatl, but we know enough about this type to reconstruct what it may have looked like."

Image 1 of 3
an excavation site in a cave
(Image credit: Bryon Schroeder)

The ancient weapon were unearthed over several years from a remote rock shelter and cave in the Big Bend region of Texas.

Pettigrew was also enthusiastic about the "straight boomerang" found at the site. Historically, boomerangs aerodynamically shaped to return to the thrower were used as toys or for hunting birds. But straight boomerangs, like the weapon found in the San Esteban rock shelter, flew straight and were heavy enough to kill or incapacitate small animals. These straight boomerangs have been found all over the world, with the oldest coming from Poland and dating to about 30,000 years ago.

Cave artifacts

As well as the cache of weapons, the archaeologists excavating the cave have also found an ancient fireplace or "hearth"; coprolites, or fossilized human feces; and the folded-up hide of a pronghorn (Antilocapra americana) — an antelope-like animal native to North America.

RELATED STORIES

Ancient burial of fierce female hunter (and her weapons) discovered in Peru

Melting glaciers reveal 1,700-year-old weapons used by reindeer hunters

Oldest firearms ever found in US were abandoned by Spanish in 16th-century battle against Native Americans

The pronghorn hide had been tanned — that is, cured by some method to prevent decay — and much of its fur was still there after more than 6,000 years. (Objects made of wood or leather often rot away entirely, but the region's arid climate may have preserved them here.)

Schroeder said many bone fragments found at the site suggested that pronghorns were one of the main prey animals for the prehistoric hunters who occupied the rock shelter.

The archaeologists are now examining other bone fragments from the cave to determine which additional animal species the ancient people there hunted, and perhaps how they butchered the animals for food.

Tom Metcalfe
Live Science Contributor

Tom Metcalfe is a freelance journalist and regular Live Science contributor who is based in London in the United Kingdom. Tom writes mainly about science, space, archaeology, the Earth and the oceans. He has also written for the BBC, NBC News, National Geographic, Scientific American, Air & Space, and many others.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about archaeology
A whitish stone tool is stuck into a piece of brown wood with greyish tar. There is a hole drilled into the wood.

Pfyn culture flint tool: World's oldest known 'Swiss Army' knife
Plaster cast of a relief from the temple of Beit el-Wali

4,000-year-old burial of elite woman with ostrich fan reveals world's oldest known evidence of head straps
an illustration of Tyrannosaurus rex, Edmontosaurus annectens and Triceratops prorsus in a floodplain

'If it weren't for that asteroid, they might still share this planet': Dinosaurs weren't doomed before the asteroid hit, new study suggests
See more latest
Most Popular
an illustration of Tyrannosaurus rex, Edmontosaurus annectens and Triceratops prorsus in a floodplain
'If it weren't for that asteroid, they might still share this planet': Dinosaurs weren't doomed before the asteroid hit, new study suggests
In this photo illustration, a pregnant woman shows her belly.
Origins of schizophrenia linked to epigenetics of the placenta
A blurry photo of Mars with a picture of lichen superimposed on top
These strange, hybrid Earth lifeforms could survive on Mars, new study hints
A photograph of a labyrinth spider in its tunnel-shaped web.
Starving cannibalistic spiders won't hunt their siblings, but they'll quickly dine on their corpses
Digital rendition of a four legged robot with a human on its back.
Scientists reveal new hydrogen-powered ‘robot horse’ that could one day take you up a mountain
closeup spacecraft photo of half of jupiter, showing its bands of clouds in stripes of silvery-white and reddish-brown
Powerful solar winds squish Jupiter's magnetic field 'like a giant squash ball'
two adult dire wolves
Adorable dire wolf pups mark 'world's first de-extinction,' Colossal Biosciences says
A Russian Angara 1.2 rocket launches the Kosmos 2560 classified satellite, thought to be called EMKA-3, into orbit from the Plesetsk Cosmodrome in northern Russia on Oct. 15, 2022.
Secretive Russian military satellites release mystery object into orbit
Illustration of measles virus infection showing giant multinucleated cells seen during microscopy of biopsy specimens, known as Warthin-Finkeldey giant cells.
2 school-age children have died in Texas measles outbreak, as total cases pass 480
An irregularly shaped chunk of mineral on a black fabric.
How a 'mudball' meteorite survived space to land in the jungles of Central America