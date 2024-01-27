Indian giant squirrel: The 'rainbow' rodent that is also the world's largest squirrel

The Indian giant squirrel is also believed to be the biggest squirrel species on Earth.

Name: Indian giant squirrel or Malabar giant squirrel (Ratufa indica), nicknamed the rainbow squirrel

Where it lives: Forests and woodlands in pockets across central and southern India

What it eats: Fruits, leaves, bark, seeds, occasionally bird eggs and insects

Why it's awesome: Although the stomach and arms of Indian giant squirrels are a creamy-beige color, the rest of their pelage is a little more fancy — with hues of orange, purple and red — which is why they are nicknamed "rainbow squirrels."

These colorful critters can grow to be up to 3 feet (1 meter) long — about twice the length of their American cousin, the eastern gray squirrel (Sciurus carolinensis). They're so big they've been crowned the largest squirrel species in the world by the Guinness World Records.

Indian giant squirrels live exclusively in forests, where they build multiple round nests , known as dreys, high up in the trees. They use forks in the branches to support the nests and interweave them with the stems of climbing plants, before making them cozy by padding the nests with leaves. Unlike many other squirrels, Indian giant squirrels store food in the treetops .

The Indian giant squirrel is known for its colorful fur. (Image credit: jp signature clicks/Shutterstock)

The species is generally solitary , joining up to form pairs during its two breeding seasons — between February and March and again in August to September — synchronizing with the pre- and post-monsoon seasons.