The baby Yoda in “The Mandalorian” may take the honors of cutest Star Wars creature ever, but the wide-eyed green humanoid will likely not be under your Christmas tree (at least, not officially released Baby Yoda merchandise). Why is executive producer Jon Favreau holding back? "By holding back on that one product, we knew that we may have had the disadvantage of not having toys available day and date, but what we got in exchange was an excitement surrounding the character, because everybody felt like they discovered him together. That emulated more what my experience growing up was like,” Favreau told The Hollywood Reporter.