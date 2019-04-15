The Historic Notre Dame Cathedral Is on Fire

The Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris is on fire.

Smoke and flames engulfed the medieval cathedral on Monday. Firefighters are on the scene and Paris police tweeted that people should avoid the area in order to allow emergency vehicles in.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown, but the cathedral has been undergoing renovations and police say they may be linked to the fire, according to the BBC. Photos and videos of the fire taken by onlookers and circulating on social media offer glimpses of the smoke and flames. Videos show that the building's spire has fallen and the roof has collapsed.

The world remains stunned, watching the iconic cathedral, which dates back to the 12th century, burn, with its beautiful gothic architecture hidden beneath the flames.

Originally published on Live Science.