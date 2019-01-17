In Photos: The Lions of Kenya's Masai Mara

The Marsh Pride

The first episode of BBC America's new series, "Dynasties," follows the Marsh Pride of the Masai Mara. Watch the series premiere this Saturday, Jan. 19 on BBC America at 8/7 C. Viewers can also watch the first episode online for free.

Females in charge

The Marsh Pride consists of two dominant females, Charm and Sienna, and their eight offspring.

Mother's watchful eye

Strong lion mothers like Charm pay close attention to their young cubs who are defenseless if left alone.

A caring touch

Lion cubs will nurse for 3 months before eating meat, and will continue nursing until they're around 6 months old.

Adorable stealth mode

Lions have a fierce predatory instinct, but they aren't born knowing how to catch prey. Starting as cubs, they must learn how to hunt and practice their technique. [Watch: Lion vs. Terrapin]

Partners in crime

Two young males in the pride, Tatu and Red, are bonded and tend to stay close.

Fighting off enemies

The lions of the Masai Mara face many threats, including aggressive hyenas. Their most severe threat, however, is from humans encroaching on their habitat. [Photos: The Biggest Lions on Earth]

Struggling to survive

According to BBC America, current estimates for lion populations suggest there are as few as 20,000 lions left in the world and fewer than 2,000 left in Kenya.

Hunting down prey

Female lions do the majority of the hunting, although male lions are usually the first to feast on a kill.

Family love

Lions are the only truly social cat in the world, according to BBC America.