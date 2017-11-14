Incredible find
It's not yet clear whether the ancient kitty is a cave lion or a Eurasian lynx, but the cat's body proportions and coat markings indicate that it's probably a lynx, said Olga Potapova, the collections curator and manager at the Mammoth Site of Hot Springs, South Dakota, who is helping with the logistics of studying the new specimen.
If it is a Eurasian lynx, the newfound mummy will be only the second specimen of the species known from the last ice age to be discovered in that region. [Read the Full Story on the Newly Discovered Cat Mummy]
Kitty cat
Closer look
Eurasian lynx
Cave lion
Uyan
Ice age researchers
Dream team
[Read the Full Story on the Newly Discovered Cat Mummy]