Incredible find

Credit: Courtesy of Anastasia Koryakina

A man hunting for mammoth tusks in Eastern Siberia came across an unexpected find in the permafrost: the mummy of a cat that lived during the last ice age.

It's not yet clear whether the ancient kitty is a cave lion or a Eurasian lynx, but the cat's body proportions and coat markings indicate that it's probably a lynx, said Olga Potapova, the collections curator and manager at the Mammoth Site of Hot Springs, South Dakota, who is helping with the logistics of studying the new specimen.

If it is a Eurasian lynx, the newfound mummy will be only the second specimen of the species known from the last ice age to be discovered in that region. [Read the Full Story on the Newly Discovered Cat Mummy]

Kitty cat

Credit: Courtesy of Anastasia Koryakina

Boris Berezhnev discovered the ice age kitty in permafrost by the Tirekhtykh River in Eastern Siberia.

Closer look

Credit: Courtesy of Anastasia Koryakina

A closer view of the furry mummified kitten. Notice its whiskers are still intact.

Eurasian lynx

Credit: David Castor

Scientists have yet to verify the species of the newfound mummy. It is possible it's a Eurasian lynx (Lynx lynx), an animal that didn't go extinct like other megafauna (animals weighing more than 100 lbs., or 45 kilograms) did at the end of the last ice age.

Cave lion

Credit: Valeriya Popova/Shutterstock

There's a chance that the newly discovered mummy is a cave lion (Panthera spelaea), a species that is now extinct. Here is the statue of a cave lion in Moscow.

Uyan

Credit: Olga Potapova

The cave lion mummy known as Uyan, who was discovered in the Siberian permafrost in 2015.

Ice age researchers

Credit: Courtesy of Innokentii Pavlov and Valerii Plotnikov

Albert Protopov (left) and Valerii Plotnikov (right) doing fieldwork on Kotelnyi Island, in Russia's Eastern Siberia.

Dream team

Credit: Alisa Vershinina

Olga Potapova (left) and Beth Shapiro, a professor of ecology and evolutionary biology at the University of California, Santa Cruz, present their research at the Society of Vertebrate Paleontology meeting in 2016 in Salt Lake City. Both women are co-researchers studying Uyan and Dina, two cave lion kitten mummies that were also discovered in Russia.

