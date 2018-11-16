See Wildlife's Sillier Side, Captured by Photo Contest Finalists

Leaning in

(Image credit: Barcroft Media Ltd.)

Finalists in the 2018 Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards captured images that highlight the sillier side of animals in the wild.

Emperor penguins are the only penguins that live on the ice shelf, and seals frequently prey on the stately birds. In this case, the penguins appear to have the upper hand — for now, at least. The photo was captured by American photographer Amy Kennedy in South Georgia, an island in Antarctica that is a British overseas territory.

Stop right there!

(Image credit: Barcroft Media Ltd.)

American photographer Mary McGowan earned three awards for her image of a shocked-looking squirrel: Overall Winner, Affinity People’s Choice Award and the Alex Walker’s Serian Creatures of the Land Award. McGowan captured this photo of a gray squirrel in Florida; its pose and wide-eyed, open-mouthed expression make it seem appalled by something that we can't see.

A split decision

(Image credit: Barcroft Media Ltd.)

In Sweden, a red squirrel balancing between two lupins caught the attention of Swedish photographer Geert Weggen.

Astonished lemur

(Image credit: Barcroft Media Ltd.)

German photographer Jakob Strecker was visiting Madagascar when he snapped this image of a lemur that seemed surprised to be caught on camera.

Ready to fly?

(Image credit: Barcroft Media Ltd.)

The fortuitous alignment of a hyena and what appears to be a vulture provided British photographer Kevin Rooney with an amusing image of what looked like a bizarre hybrid beast.

Derp deer

(Image credit: Barcroft Media Ltd.)

In this photo, taken by American photographer Barney Koszalka in Wyoming, a male deer's mouth gapes as it stares into the camera. Definitely one of its less glamorous moments.

Diving in headfirst

(Image credit: Barcroft Media Ltd.)

On a cold winter day in Wyoming, a bear dove headfirst into a snowbank, and American photographer Patty Bauchman was there to take the animal's picture.

Peeking out

(Image credit: Barcroft Media Ltd.)

Burrowing owls live in grasslands and prairies in the western regions of North America. These endearing birds can run along the ground to catch their prey; this charming individual peeks out at American photographer Shane Keena over a small hummock in the ground.

Lizard tango

(Image credit: Barcroft Media Ltd.)

A pair of Komodo dragons in Wilpattu, Sri Lanka, may look like they're slow dancing, but their embrace is actually part of a contest of strength between two males, likely competing over territory or a female. The image was captured by Russian photographer Sergey Savvi.