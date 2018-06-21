Photos: Great White Shark Mysteriously Washes Up on a California Beach

Shark beach

(Image credit: Ashley Kern)

A dead male great white shark (Carcharodon carcharias) washed up on a beach near Santa Cruz, California, on Sunday (June 17).



[Read more about the great white shark]

Close-up

(Image credit: Ashley Kern)

The shark was estimated to be around 500 lbs. (225 kilograms).

A formidable beast

(Image credit: Ashley Kern)

The shark appeared to be healthy when it died, but there were a few scratches around its face. It's unclear if those scratches had anything to do with the shark's death.

Out of the waves

(Image credit: Ashley Kern)

Beachgoers helped roll the shark up the beach.

Teamwork

(Image credit: Ashley Kern)

It took several people to move the massive animal.

Standing in awe

(Image credit: Ashley Kern)

The dead shark drew a crowd on the beach. It's rare for great white sharks to wash ashore.

Beach brawl

(Image credit: Ashley Kern)

A conflict erupted among beachgoers who wanted to take the shark. Ultimately, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife retrieved the shark and performed a necropsy earlier this week.

New encounters

(Image credit: Ashley Kern)

A dog named Ramona checks out the great white shark.

Fearless friend

(Image credit: Ashley Kern)

Great white sharks are fierce predators, but Ramona (the dog) doesn't seem afraid.



[Read more about the great white shark]