Photos: Great White Shark Mysteriously Washes Up on a California Beach

Shark beach
A dead male great white shark (Carcharodon carcharias) washed up on a beach near Santa Cruz, California, on Sunday (June 17).
[Read more about the great white shark]
Close-up
The shark was estimated to be around 500 lbs. (225 kilograms).
A formidable beast
The shark appeared to be healthy when it died, but there were a few scratches around its face. It's unclear if those scratches had anything to do with the shark's death.
Out of the waves
Beachgoers helped roll the shark up the beach.
Teamwork
It took several people to move the massive animal.
Standing in awe
The dead shark drew a crowd on the beach. It's rare for great white sharks to wash ashore.
Beach brawl
A conflict erupted among beachgoers who wanted to take the shark. Ultimately, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife retrieved the shark and performed a necropsy earlier this week.
New encounters
A dog named Ramona checks out the great white shark.
Fearless friend
Great white sharks are fierce predators, but Ramona (the dog) doesn't seem afraid.
