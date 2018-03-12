The Guardian Is Reporting Astrologers' Ramblings about Quantum Physics for Some Reason

The Guardian, in an article suggesting that millennials are using more astrology than their parents but quoting no statistics to back up the claim, suggested that it's a matter of debate whether astrology is quantum physics.

"Sceptics will say that it is not science-based; practitioners will argue roots in astronomy and connections to quantum physics," the Guardian wrote.

This follows the sort of taking-both-sides-seriously formulation reporters rightly apply to legitimate debates, but in this case the framing is borerline incoherent and serves to obscure the truth.

Quantum physics is the study of how very small particles behave, sometimes revealing effects not usually seen in the macro world. Astrology professes that the particular arrangement of dots visible in the sky at, for example, the moment of your birth can determine things like your future and personality.

Live Science has reported in the past that astrology has no predictive power.

"Astronomers... can accurately predict a wide variety of celestial events, from the next full moon to the next appearance of Halley's comet (July 28, 2061). Astrology, by contrast, has failed repeated scientific tests for making accurate predictions. Furthermore there is no physical mechanism known to science by which the position of planets and stars could possibly have any influence on a newborn's personality traits."

The Guardian's report, which ends by promoting books and apps by astrologers, obscures that reality.