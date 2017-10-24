In northeastern Germany, archaeologists have discovered a battlefield, more than 3,000 years old, along the banks of the Tollense Valley, shown here from the north. Important locations of the Bronze Age battlefield site are marked. [Read more about the old battlefield discoveries]
In 1996, an amateur archaeologist named Roland Borgwardt found several human bones at the bank of Tollense River. Among his finds was this skull with a clear injury. More extensive excavations began in 2007. Since then, archaeologists have discovered 140 human skeletons.
Archaeologists have found the remains of combat on the banks of the river. But valuable information about the extent of the battlefield also came from surveys by research divers. Shown here is chief diver Joachim Krueger after finding a long bone in the river.
A very dense concentration of human bones was found at a site known as Weltzin 20, close to the Tollense River.
After decomposition, the bones were somewhat jumbled by the movement of the river.
This person was shot with an arrow in the back of the head and archaeologists think he probably died while he tried to escape across the river.
At some of the battlefield locations, bones and other valuables are buried deep underground. At one such site, archaeologists found two tin rings and small bronze spirals more than 8 feet (2.5 meters) beneath river sediments. These items were probably once attached to the personal equipment of a slain warrior. [Read more about the old battlefield discoveries]
