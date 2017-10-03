3 Scientists Win Nobel in Physics for Detecting Gravitational Waves

About 1.3 billion years ago, two black holes slammed into each other, sending ripples in space-time through the cosmos. Three scientists who were integral in detecting these so-called gravitational waves for the first time were awarded this year's Nobel Prize in physics this morning (Oct. 3).

Rainer Weiss of MIT, Kip S. Thorne of Caltech and Barry C. Barish, also at Caltech, "have ensured that more than four decades of effort led to gravitational waves finally being observed," according to NobelPrize.org.

On Sept. 14, 2015, the waves, which travel at the speed of light and result from some of the most violent collisions in space, showed up as weak wobbles in the light patterns at the twin LIGO (Laser Interferometer Gravitational-Wave Observatory) detectors in the United States.

Albert Einstein had predicted these ripples in space-time about 100 years ago, though he was convinced it wouldn't be possible to ever measure them. He also wasn't sure if these tremors in the fabric of space-time were just a mathematical illusion, according to NobelPrize.org.

Detecting the waves took two extremely sensitive detectors, decked out in lasers, mirrors, advanced noise filtering and the world's largest vacuum systems, to capture the tiny wobbles. Not only were this year's Nobel Laureates integral in detecting gravitational waves and revealing they are a real phenomenon, their work also showed the universe contains medium-size black holes with masses between 30 and 40 times that of the sun and that they can merge.

The trio will split the Nobel prize money of 9 million Swedish krona.