A Tonkean macaque (Macaca tonkeana) in Parco Faunistico di Piano dell'Abatino in Italy lost her newborn just five days after the little one was born. Evalyne, as she was called, spent four weeks carrying around the infant's mummified remains, even grooming the corpse and cannibalizing it, researchers reported in the journal Primates.

"Maternal care of infant corpses is the most frequently documented response to death by monkeys and apes in both natural and captive settings," the researchers wrote in the journal article. The main difference, is that most macaques would have stopped tending to the corpse sooner, said study co-author Bernard Thierry, a research director at France's National Center for Scientific Research. Here's a look at Evalyne and her odd behavior.