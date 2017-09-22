There's Meth-Laced 7Up in Mexico

Reports of methamphetamine-laced 7Up in Mexico have prompted Arizona health officials to warn travelers about the potential contamination, according to the news reports.

The contaminated soft drinks have killed one person and sickened seven others, the Coloradoan reported today (Sept. 22).

Banner Health, a hospital network in Arizona and Colorado, released a statement on Sept. 20 about the contaminated drinks. "Medical toxicologists and emergency department physicians are on high alert," the statement said. [Breaking Bad: 6 Strange Meth Facts]

Drinking the meth-laced beverages could lead to the sudden onset of symptoms, including irritation or an abnormal taste in the mouth or throat, a burning sensation in the esophagus or abdomen, nausea, vomiting, difficulty breathing and a fast or irregular heart beat, Banner Health said. The contamination could be life-threatening, according to Banner Health.

It's not clear how the meth got into the 7Up bottles, but Banner Health noted that an investigation is underway.

The meth was found in 2-liter bottles of the drink, according to the health department of Baja California, which is the Mexican state where the bottles were found. In a statement released on Sept. 18, the department said that all stores were told to remove the product from shelves.

A spokesman for Dr. Pepper Snapple Group, which distributes 7Up in the United States, said that "none of the 7Up products sold in the U.S. are affected by the issue being reported in Mexico," according to the Coloradoan.

